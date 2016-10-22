23°
Don't close the gates on our history

Molly Glassey
| 22nd Oct 2016 2:06 PM
NOT HAPPY: The Gillespie clan want to see the original Glengallan Homestead gates returned to the historical site. Pictured: Barbara Gaden, Susan Gaden, Adam Bayes, Sarah Bayes, Julia Gilroy, Jill Wrathcall, Peter Ryall, Jenny McMurray and Bob Gaden.
NOT HAPPY: The Gillespie clan want to see the original Glengallan Homestead gates returned to the historical site. Pictured: Barbara Gaden, Susan Gaden, Adam Bayes, Sarah Bayes, Julia Gilroy, Jill Wrathcall, Peter Ryall, Jenny McMurray and Bob Gaden.

THE children of Glengallan Homestead's last inhabitants arrived in Warwick this weekend demanding one thing; to bring back the iconic building's gates.

The original Glengallan Homestead gates were sold by Oswald Slade, and eventually erected in Leslie Park where they stand today.

However, the Gillespie grandchildren and Glengallan Trust alike agree they're better homed in their original plot on the north-east side of the homestead's grounds.

Bob Gaden's mother was born in the homestead, and he has been working with Trust chair Donna Fraser to sway Southern Downs Regional Council on the issue.

"Over the years it was always thought a good idea to bring the gates back, because when they were given by the Slades in 1940, this whole place was derelict and didn't appear to have any future,” Mr Gaden said.

"It was the logical thing to do.

"But when the decision was made to restore the home and national trust money came together, and they started to restore the staircase, and other furniture that reappeared, it got to the stage where we thought, without the gates, it's not complete.”

Glengallan Trust chair Donna Fraser said the previous council had been approached numerous times about returning the gates to Glengallan, but had not budged.

"The whole nature of the restoration was to bring back pieces that had been sold off or taken when the homestead was sold,” Mrs Fraser said.

"We would ideally like to have all of the gates returned to the original position.”

It is believed the gates were sold by Oswald Slade when in his old age he became fearful of the government's "death tax”.

"He became quite erratic, and sold off everything that wasn't nailed down because he didn't want the government having it,” Mrs Fraser said.

After significant restoration, a great deal of the homestead's original interior have been sourced and reinstated into the iconic building.

Mrs Fraser said with the support of the Gillespie clan she would be approaching the new council about returning the gates to their original position.

Warwick Daily News
THE children of Glengallan Homestead's last inhabitants arrived in Warwick this weekend demanding one thing; to bring back the iconic building's gates.

