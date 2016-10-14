Don't dodge these old beauties

Des and Audrey Ottens from Port Linclon with Matilda, their 1918 Dodge Tourer.

WARWICK has been home this week to a veritable treasure trove of vintage vehicles.

Organiser Keith Bartley said Warwick was chosen for the National Rally for the Dodge Brothers Club Australasia Inc for a number of reasons.

"Every two years, we hold a rally and cars come from all over Australia to take part,” he said.

"We chose Warwick as the host city for this one because of the quiet country roads and the beautiful scenery.

"As well as that, the town has heaps of accommodation for all the participants and the food is always good here as well.”

Over 60 vintage cars made their way to Warwick for this year's rally and Mr Bartley said they had come from as far afield as nothern Queensland and Victoria.

"It's a pretty exclusive club,” he said.

"Entry is available to owners of Dodge Brothers vehicle built prior to 1938.

"In 1928, Walter Chrysler bought the company from the Dodge Brothers and the stipulation was that he would continue to keep the Dodge Brothers name for another 10 years.

"After that they simply became known as Dodge, so the club is for vehicles produced before that change took place.”

Given the age of the vehicles, speed isn't really a priority for the club.

"Each day this week, we'll be starting in Warwick and heading out of town to such rural centres as Leyburn, Pratten, Dalveen and Killarney,” Mr Bartley said.

"We tend to stick to about 70kmh where permissable.

"We don't want to be a moving road block, there are quite a few of us.”

The club will take advantage of the hospitality of various community groups around the region on their day trips.

"We try to use the local CWA groups for catering if possible,” Mr Bartley said.

"And then on Friday night, it all finishes with a dinner at the Warwick RSL Club.”

Mr Bartley said the rally was a great chance to catch up with people with similar interests.

"We're all about the preservation of historic motor vehicle,” he said.

"And there is a great friendship amongst all the members.

"An awful lot of work, may many hours has gone into restoring these vehicles and we all take a good del of pride in what we've achieved.”

Today the rally stops in Allora, so if you are in the area, make sure you keep an eye open for these magnificent vehicles.