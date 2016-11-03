26°
'Don't let my mummy die'

Kerri Moore
| 3rd Nov 2016 9:35 AM
Suzan Doolan with her children, Ruby-Jayne and Noah.
Suzan Doolan with her children, Ruby-Jayne and Noah.

WHEN she was just eight years old, Suzan Doolan was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour and given just 12 months to live.

But that little girl put on the fight of her life and defied the odds.

Two decades later, Suzan is now being forced to fight again - with a couple of new reasons to make it through.

The mother-of-two has this week undergone surgery to reduce the size of the aggressive tumour, as her husband, Damien Ellis, and two children, Ruby-Jayne, 6, and Noah, 4, wait anxiously.

As a child, Suzan was diagnosed with astrocycoma, a rare tumour that starts on the cerebrum and spreads with tentacle-like growths that place pressure on the brain.

The tumour has left Suzan legally blind, with zero sight in one eye and just 5% vision in the other.

This week, doctors performed yet another surgery on the young Warwick mum.

"(Monday's) surgery was to try to remove some of the tumour to take the pressure off the brain and remove tentacles," Damien said.

"They found a blood clot from 2010 and removed that and then had to stop because she started bleeding.

"It could be six months, it could be six years, it could be 25 years before she needs the surgery again."

It has been just five months since the last time doctors operated on Suzan.

"She had surgery in May for aspiration of the cyst and it within five months it had grown aggressively," Damien said.

While Suzan recovers in hospital, her family remains uncertain of what their future holds.

"The doctor said to allow a good four months before she gets back to almost herself and she is going to go through anger, depression - all the stages," Damien said.

"There is no reason she couldn't go back to what she was before but we have to wait to see what happens when she gets out of bed.

"She is going to need regular MRIs all the time to check progress.

"But she is a fighter. She is stubborn and she has two little kids to fight for."

And those two children just want their mum to come home.

"The kids were crying and didn't want to leave (Suzan) at the hospital," Damien said. "It's so hard for a six and four-year-old to get their head around what is happening.

"Ruby-Jayne knows she isn't well and said to me the other day, 'I don't want mummy to die because I am going to miss her so much'."

"She misses Suzan and it is hard because mummy can't do a lot of the things she wants her to."

Despite limitations with her sight, Damien said his wife was a wonderful mother who adored her children.

"Mum takes them to school and they love going to the park and pool together," he said.

"The kids helps Suzan out and they know not to run and stay close, so they stick with her."

The kids must now wait patiently for their mum to recover and be able to interact with them again.

The tumour and resulting surgeries leave Suzan with some terrible side effects.

"It causes really bad headaches and sometimes when she is standing still she will just start to fall over," Damien said.

"The last surgery caused her brain to swell and made her hearing 100 times worse."

The family must take regular trips to Brisbane for medical appointments and surgeries, which has left them struggling financially.

A struggle that was compounded last week when their car rolled in a freak accident on the way to a surgery appointment.

A friend has rallied behind the family and helped set up a gofundme page to raise funds to help with getting Suzan to the treatment she needs to survive.

Within days, the fund has raised more than $2000.

Damien said he was overwhelmed with the response.

"People have been so supportive and it has been great to have them help us out," he said.

"Money won't get Suzan's eyesight back, or her hearing back but it will give her more years to come. And that is what matters now."

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/2vqr458

Warwick Daily News
