Downpour sees roads blocked across region

This photo of a closed Park Road bridge at Queens Park, was snapped early yesterday morning by Jay Millard Photography.

THE spring downpour that kept everyone indoors on the Queen's Birthday public holiday closed roads, covered bridges and left an already wet countryside even soggier.

The rains began at around 9am on Monday and didn't abate until after dark.

In that time almost 50mm fell in Warwick, with even higher figures being recorded around the town.

One reader from Junabee posted that she had measured 56mm.

It seems Warwick was under the worst (or best) of it but surrounding districts recorded good falls as well.

Killarney measured 33mm at around 8pm Monday, Stanthorpe had registered 26mm and Allora had 24mm in the rain gauge.

The rainfall was just a little bit more than forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology which had predicted falls between 20mm and 40mm.

Yesterday morning, bridges and roads were cut at Park Rd, near Queens Park and at the western end of Victoria St.

By 4pm Tuesday, these areas were still no-go zones for residential traffic and numerous roads around the surrounding areas were also cut.

Other roads cut by the floodwaters included Backhouse Crossing in Killarney, Merivale St in Allora, Canningvale Rd and Doyles Rd at Womina and Willowvale and Kirklands Rd at Willowvale/Deuchar.

River levels had begun to steady or fall by this time.

Today's outlook is a splendid 23 degrees and sunny.