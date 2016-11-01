26°
Downs drivers in hot water

Jonno Colfs
| 1st Nov 2016 8:20 AM
Police generic
Contributed

SOUTHERN Downs drivers have again fallen foul of the law with numerous arrests across the region.

A 30-year-old man was charged after a routine traffic stop in Applethorpe when police discovered marijuana and a smoking utensil in his vehicle.

A 22-year-old man received a fine of $1170 after being caught by police radar, travelling in excess of 40 kilometres over the speed limit in Bapaume Road, Bapaume.

Two drink drivers were also nabbed on the Granite Belt.

The first was a 40-year-old woman who was intercepted on New England Highway Applethorpe.

The woman recorded a blood alcohol content reading of .119%.

Also a 30-year-old male driver was pulled over in Stanthorpe recording .15%, three times the legal limit.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  drink driving drug driving southern downs

