Dragfest draws best competitors to town

NEW CHALLENGE: 2015 Modified Champion, Sydney's Jamie Robertson, is returning to Warwick Dragfest to compete in a new class.

A RECORD number of drag racers will compete in Warwick today and tomorrow for the Rose City's 11th Dragfest.

The 2015 champion in the modified class Jamie Robertson will return to the track today, this time competing in the blown outlaws class.

The 25-year-old Sydney racer said he was looking forward to the challenge of competing in a new class.

"I've upgraded to a 3-83 chev with a 671 blower,” Mr Robertson said.

"This is a brand new motor that we tested last week and it ran 920, and we're hoping to push it to 770.

"I've been racing for almost five years now after my parents had been racing, and they were definitely keen for me to get involved in the sport.

"Dragfest is a great place to compete, so everyone should come out for a great event.”

Mackay's Katie Cunningham will race in the Quick ET with a 1150 horsepower dragster, which can make an 8th mile in just 4.7 seconds.

Team leader and owner is Katie's grandfather Glenn, who said eight years of experience behind the wheel would put the young racer in good stead for the weekend.

"We've got second here in the Summit round and Eight Mile round and we're confident Katie could have a win this weekend,” Mr Cunningham said.

"This is our first time at Dragfest and I definitely think she's good enough to take a win.

"We've got a good class of about 14 cars and we're hoping we'll be the fastest in the class.

"This event has a great reputation - we have raced at most of the tracks around regional Queensland, but Warwick is a special place to compete.”

Katie will take on Sydney's Colin Long in the Quick ET, who will make his debut at Warwick Dragway today.

"We've not been on the track yet, but so far it's looking good,” Mr Long said.

"The guys were here yesterday prepping the track and we've heard great things so the devotion to the sport here seems to be strong.”

Mr Long said he became more involved in the sport four years ago and will take to the track in an altered 4-34 small block chev two-speed powerglide dragster today.

"We've just been doing general maintenance preparing for Dragfest and this is a near new engine so we're confident it will run smoothly,” he said.

"This one can do 267kph so we're hoping for a good performance in the hotter weather this weekend.”

Gates open at 8am today.