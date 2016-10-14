Dragfest draws highest nominations in 11th year

NEED FOR SPEED: Gatton racer Graham Hobbs hoping to take home a win in the super sedan section at 2015 Warwick Dragfest.

ENGINES will be roaring at Warwick Dragway this weekend for the club's biggest event of the year.

More than 220 competitors will descend on Morgan Park to compete in the fast and ferocious Dragfest, beating last year's record nominations.

With entries now closed, Warwick District Drag Racing Association president John Loy said the club had excellent nominations for the event, now in its 11th year.

"We had 148 entrants last year and nominations won't close until Thursday (tomorrow) morning,” Mr Loy said.

"We've already beaten last year's nominations with a few more still to come no doubt.

"We've got the races in eight categories happening on the Saturday with trophy presentations happening afterwards.

"Then we're having the Show and Shine on Sunday from 10am-2pm.”

Loy said Dragfest would pit local racers against competitors from around Australia for class titles and a variety of different cars would go head-to-head.

Last year's winner Andrew Lange will return to the Warwick to defend his title in the blown outlaws class, taking on the likes of David Hopper in his supercharged SBC Camaro and Christine Steffens in her supercharged BBC dragster.

"You don't have to be a car lover to enjoy the action of Dragfest,” Loy said.

"We've also got some more VWs coming up for Dragfest after hosting the VW Nationals earlier in the month.

"This is our biggest event for the year and it's a great action-packed event that kids and adults alike can enjoy.”

Spectators can expect plenty of action in the blown outlaw supercharge vehicles, radial, quick ET and dragsters classes.

Funny cars, junior dragsters and motorcycles are also sure to entertain the crowds at Warwick Dragway.

Dragway volunteers will have the canteen up and running all weekend with hot food and drinks available.

For diehard drag racing fans, Dragfest 2016 tees and other select merchandise will be on sale.

Tickets are $15 for adults and free entry for children under 13.

For more information, go to warwickdragway.com or the Warwick Dragway Facebook page.