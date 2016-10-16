24°
News

Dragfest roars to life at Morgan Park

Jonno Colfs
| 16th Oct 2016 6:00 AM

Rodney Williams at Dragfest.
Rodney Williams at Dragfest. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK roared into life this weekend for the premier event on the Warwick and District Drag Racing Association's calendar.

Dragfest, is a two day extravaganza of smoke, noise, skill and speed, with cars and drivers attending from all over Queensland.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Association president Chris Loy said the event had been a big success.

"We;ve had 240 drivers sign in so far and I'd say by looking at the carpark and the crowds that we've probably had over 1000 through the gates today," he said.

"We've got drivers here from Cairns, Mackay, across to Winton, a large contingent from Brisbane, Ipswich and both the coasts as well as from New South Wales and Victoria."

My Loy said Saturday was all about testing, tuning and qualifying before the competition racing began on Sunday.

"We've got a range of different classes from fast street to extreme sedan, there's the junior dragsters, street bikes and then the big boys, the blown outlaws," he said.

"These cars can reach speeds well in excess of 200kmh.

"We have a eighth mile track here, which is about 200m and the quickest cars will do that in about 4.4 seconds."

 

Spectators check out the high octane action at Dragfest 2016.
Spectators check out the high octane action at Dragfest 2016. Jonno Colfs

Mr Loy said drag racing was a very family orientated sport.

"You'll see all generations here from grandpa right through to the grandkids, all having a go," he said.

"People think it's jsut about smoke and noise and wheelies, but there's a great deal of skill involved in being a good drag racer.

"It's got a lot to do with reading and reacting to the lights fast than anybody else.

"You don't need a lot of money or the fastest car to win.

"That's why we call it sportsman racing."

Mr Loy said Dragfest had a great deal of talent on show.

'There's a huge range and quality of cars here this year," he said.

"Dragfest really does have a fantastic following.

"I'm been starting read in car magazines that people are talking about our meets here in Warwick, which is great for us and the town.

"We are getting known for our specialised events."

 

A beauty at Dragfest.
A beauty at Dragfest. Jonno Colfs

Mr Loy said the numerous volunteers had a lot to do with the success of the event.

"There's been heaps of preparation done in the last few weeks and months and we've probably got a team of at least 40 out here helping us put it all together this weekend," he said.

"What I really appreciate is that there are a lot of older blokes out here helping and passing their knowledge on.

"It's really great and there are some youngsters coming along and helping out as well."

Dragfest continues at the Morgan Park dragway today from 9am.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  drag racing morgan park warwick

Potters convention comes to Warwick

Potters convention comes to Warwick

CLAY and lots of it was on the agenda at this year's 41st Annual Wide Bay Burnett Potters Convention.

  • News

  • 16th Oct 2016 6:36 AM

Warwick CBD trees gone overnight

Four beautiful London Plane trees have disappeared from the Warwick CBD overnight.

Four beautiful London Plane trees have disappeared from the Warwick CBD.

Clothes swap fund-raiser for Southern Downs Ark

The Southern Downs Ark team Philip Simon, Teleia Coleman, Denis and Lynne Eady are ready to go for their fund-raising clothes swap.

THE Southern Downs Ark Clothes Swap is on now.

SNEAK PEAK: What is happening at funky Warwick cafe?

A fresh new look for funky Warwick cafe, Char Belas.

Something big and exciting is happening at funky Warwick cafe Char Belas.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Super Sprints back to burn laps

Ashley Bright competes in the Super Sprints at Morgan Park Raceway.

Morgan Park is once again going to turn into motor sport wonderland.

Don't dodge these old beauties

Des and Audrey Ottens from Port Linclon with Matilda, their 1918 Dodge Tourer.

WARWICK has been home this week to vintage vehicle treasures.

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and the competition on THe X Factor heats up.

  • TV

  • 16th Oct 2016 6:00 AM

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland hosts the TV series Man Up.

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE $...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Quality Investment

20 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $295,000

Modern 3 bedroom brick executive home with beautiful views over the city from the covered entertainment area. Featuring a large formal lounge, air conditioned...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Bushland Setting in Town!

137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat