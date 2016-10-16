Dragfest roars to life at Morgan Park

WARWICK roared into life this weekend for the premier event on the Warwick and District Drag Racing Association's calendar.

Dragfest, is a two day extravaganza of smoke, noise, skill and speed, with cars and drivers attending from all over Queensland.

Association president Chris Loy said the event had been a big success.

"We;ve had 240 drivers sign in so far and I'd say by looking at the carpark and the crowds that we've probably had over 1000 through the gates today," he said.

"We've got drivers here from Cairns, Mackay, across to Winton, a large contingent from Brisbane, Ipswich and both the coasts as well as from New South Wales and Victoria."

My Loy said Saturday was all about testing, tuning and qualifying before the competition racing began on Sunday.

"We've got a range of different classes from fast street to extreme sedan, there's the junior dragsters, street bikes and then the big boys, the blown outlaws," he said.

"These cars can reach speeds well in excess of 200kmh.

"We have a eighth mile track here, which is about 200m and the quickest cars will do that in about 4.4 seconds."

Spectators check out the high octane action at Dragfest 2016. Jonno Colfs

Mr Loy said drag racing was a very family orientated sport.

"You'll see all generations here from grandpa right through to the grandkids, all having a go," he said.

"People think it's jsut about smoke and noise and wheelies, but there's a great deal of skill involved in being a good drag racer.

"It's got a lot to do with reading and reacting to the lights fast than anybody else.

"You don't need a lot of money or the fastest car to win.

"That's why we call it sportsman racing."

Mr Loy said Dragfest had a great deal of talent on show.

'There's a huge range and quality of cars here this year," he said.

"Dragfest really does have a fantastic following.

"I'm been starting read in car magazines that people are talking about our meets here in Warwick, which is great for us and the town.

"We are getting known for our specialised events."

A beauty at Dragfest. Jonno Colfs

Mr Loy said the numerous volunteers had a lot to do with the success of the event.

"There's been heaps of preparation done in the last few weeks and months and we've probably got a team of at least 40 out here helping us put it all together this weekend," he said.

"What I really appreciate is that there are a lot of older blokes out here helping and passing their knowledge on.

"It's really great and there are some youngsters coming along and helping out as well."

Dragfest continues at the Morgan Park dragway today from 9am.