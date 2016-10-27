Dragon St arson heard in Warwick court

A house fire overnight in Warwick is being treated as suspicious

THE case of a man accused of burning down his Dragon St home as been adjourned to later next month.

Jason Corey Brackin was due to be sentenced yesterday in Warwick District Court, before Judge Deborah Richards ordered a pre-sentence report.

Police allege the fire broke out in the living room of the 27-year-old's home on the night of July 20.

Firefighters begab extinguishing the blaze at 1.10am. Nobody was home at the time, and the fire was deemed 'suspicious'.

During their investigations, police and fire crews noted the house was sparsely furnished, suggesting the Warwick man had moved out.

Brackin is currently in custody on a charge separate to the arson offence.

He is due to be sentenced in Brisbane District Court on November 29.