Driver has lucky escape as car hits tree, bursts into flames

Gerard Walsh | 29th Jan 2017 8:08 AM

A MALE driver had a lucky escape when the car he was driving left the road, hit a tree and caught fire last night.

The car left the road and hit a tree at Sandy Camp on Pratten and Ryeford Rd.

Police, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and paramedics were called to the scene at 10.15pm.

The driver was able to make it out of the vehicle and was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with a broken leg.

It wasn't the only crash in the area overnight with a single vehicle car crash at 340 East St in Warwick at 9.52pm.

The car flipped and landed on its roof.

Emergency services worked to the get the driver out of the vehicle and he was then taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  clifton crash police warwick

