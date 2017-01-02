Driver Reviver has little break before Australia Day

(From left) John Griffith, Heather Schillings, Keith Sparks, travellers Nika and Karsten Ploesser, and Maureen Dunn at the Gladfield Driver Reviver.

THE volunteers at the Gladfield Driver Reviver will have three weeks off before returning for the Australia Day weekend and end of the school holidays.

Volunteer John Griffith said there were 100 volunteers who helped out with Gladfield Driver Reviver over the 11 days during the Christmas and New Year period.

"We started at midday on the Friday before Christmas and went to 6pm on the Monday after new year," Mr Griffith said.

"The biggest three days were the Friday before Christmas, Boxing Day and the Monday after New Year's Day."

Two of the three travellers who spoke to the Daily News this week were high in praise of the air conditioning at the driver reviver allowing them to have a tea, coffee or cordial with a biscuit or two in the cool.

Brisbane resident Karsten Ploesser and his family regularly make day trips to the Granite Belt and break their trip at Gladfield when the driver reviver is open,

"We are off to see The Pyramid near Stanthorpe, there are beautiful views from there," he said.

"Heading to the Granite Belt is a good way to escape the heat."

Jody Brush was travelling from Ipswich to Armidale on Monday and said she didn't sleep well at the weekend due to the heat.

"It was good to have a break at a driver reviver," she said.

The volunteers had used 84 two-litre bottles of milk to lunchtime Monday such was the non-stop stream of visitors.

As well as providing drinks and biscuits to the travellers, the volunteers put up the driver reviver and speed signs on the site, clean the toilets and generally keep the area clean.

Mr Griffith said Bushells was the major sponsor providing tea and coffee.

"Toll is a new secondary sponsor providing free paper cups and Norco is still a sponsor of the milk," he said.

Gladfield Driver Reviver will again be open on January 25-29 as volunteers play their part in assisting in helping travellers stay alert on the highway.