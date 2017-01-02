29°
News

Driver Reviver has little break before Australia Day

Gerard Walsh | 4th Jan 2017 9:54 AM
(From left) John Griffith, Heather Schillings, Keith Sparks, travellers Nika and Karsten Ploesser, and Maureen Dunn at the Gladfield Driver Reviver.
(From left) John Griffith, Heather Schillings, Keith Sparks, travellers Nika and Karsten Ploesser, and Maureen Dunn at the Gladfield Driver Reviver. Gerard Walsh

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE volunteers at the Gladfield Driver Reviver will have three weeks off before returning for the Australia Day weekend and end of the school holidays.

Volunteer John Griffith said there were 100 volunteers who helped out with Gladfield Driver Reviver over the 11 days during the Christmas and New Year period.

"We started at midday on the Friday before Christmas and went to 6pm on the Monday after new year," Mr Griffith said.

"The biggest three days were the Friday before Christmas, Boxing Day and the Monday after New Year's Day."

Two of the three travellers who spoke to the Daily News this week were high in praise of the air conditioning at the driver reviver allowing them to have a tea, coffee or cordial with a biscuit or two in the cool.

Brisbane resident Karsten Ploesser and his family regularly make day trips to the Granite Belt and break their trip at Gladfield when the driver reviver is open,

"We are off to see The Pyramid near Stanthorpe, there are beautiful views from there," he said.

"Heading to the Granite Belt is a good way to escape the heat."

Jody Brush was travelling from Ipswich to Armidale on Monday and said she didn't sleep well at the weekend due to the heat.

"It was good to have a break at a driver reviver," she said.

The volunteers had used 84 two-litre bottles of milk to lunchtime Monday such was the non-stop stream of visitors.

As well as providing drinks and biscuits to the travellers, the volunteers put up the driver reviver and speed signs on the site, clean the toilets and generally keep the area clean.

Mr Griffith said Bushells was the major sponsor providing tea and coffee.

"Toll is a new secondary sponsor providing free paper cups and Norco is still a sponsor of the milk," he said.

Gladfield Driver Reviver will again be open on January 25-29 as volunteers play their part in assisting in helping travellers stay alert on the highway.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  driver reviver gladfield volunteers warwick whatson

Man killed after being struck by truck

Man killed after being struck by truck

UPDATE: Police say a witness reported seeing the man walking in the northbound outer lane of the Cunningham Highway when he was struck.

The "prank" that almost killed my son is still going on

Jamie Cox suffered head injuries when he collapsed after being put in a choker hold by a fellow student at a Gold Coast school.

“It’s bitterly disappointing that this stuff is still going on.”

Cattle rustled from rural property

If you've seen these cows, give police a call.

Driver Reviver has little break before Australia Day

(From left) John Griffith, Heather Schillings, Keith Sparks, travellers Nika and Karsten Ploesser, and Maureen Dunn at the Gladfield Driver Reviver.

Travellers love air conditioning at driver reviver

Local Partners

Swimming skills take a deadly dive

OUR kids can't swim, is the cry of the Warwick woman who sees kids struggling in the pool every day.

Hosting a party? Let police know

POLICE PRESENCE: Snr Sgt Jamie Deacon said Warwick residents have been well behaved in the lead up to tonight's celebrations.

Warwick police are preparing for their most hectic night of the year

Driver Reviver has little break before Australia Day

(From left) John Griffith, Heather Schillings, Keith Sparks, travellers Nika and Karsten Ploesser, and Maureen Dunn at the Gladfield Driver Reviver.

Travellers love air conditioning at driver reviver

Warwick Charity Markets plan two a month this year

Barbara Kinsella, Linda and Louie Frosio enjoy the Warwick Community Markets.

Markets start again in the New Year

Events you need to be at this week...

Ian Stewart, Garry Adcock and John Kemp during a round at the Warwick Golf Club.

Golf is early year sports option

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

SCI-FI films' two resourceful leads can’t overcome the limitations of the screenplay.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG's new range of speakers.

The LOUDR CJ98 is capable of generating 3,500W

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

One of the world's tallest observation wheels, the High Roller, dominates the Las Vegas skyline.

Who will be the shining stars of world's top tech show?

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

Quality Home On Property Providing Privacy

195 Ravenscroft, Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 4 2 3 $575,000

This quality 4 bedroom home sits on an elevated 116 acre property approximately 25 kilometres from Warwick. The spacious home features 2 living areas both with...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 248,000

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Finishing touches are being done now. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or...

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

Investment Opportunity!

Warwick 4370

House 8 4 $860,000

Four Homes, currently rented with income $870 per week, situated on a total of 2864sm of land. The properties are for sale as a package including four timber homes...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and cupboard space, four door pantry and...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!