Drivers from three countries with Matt tomorrow

MOTOR RACING: Warwick driver Matt Campbell is in a team of drivers from three countries in the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour race on Sunday.

There is practice and qualifying todayand the top-10 shootout at 2.40pm (AEST).

The 12 hour race starts at 4.45am (AEST) tomorrow.

Campbell is in the Competition Motorsports Ice Break Porsche GT3R team with co-drivers David Calvert-Jones, Patrick Long and Marc Lieb. They were sixth after the first practice.

Two are based in America and one in Germany. Calvert-Jones is car owner and an Australian living in America.

McElrea Racing is running the Ice Break Porsche car this weekend and team boss Andy McElrea said he was grateful that the car owner took Campbell on board after he wasn't initially part of the team.

"We don't know what order they will drive, it all depends on strategy on the day. The rules state no driver can be in the car for more than four hours. All four have to have a turn at the wheel," he said.

The race on Sunday will be Campbell's last before he heads to Europe to start preparing for the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Racing Series which has seven weekends of action in Europe and one in the Americas.

Campbell won the Porsche Carrera Cup series in Australia last year to become the first driver from McElrea Racing to win the individual series.

There is a break in September and October in the Supercup and Campbell will head home to link with reigning V8 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen in endurance races at Sandown, Bathurst and Gold Coast.