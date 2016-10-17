Drivers get notices to appear on drug driving charges

Warwick police have issued a number of notices to appear.

TWO men will face Warwick Magistrates Court on drug driving charges.

A 25-year-old Warwick man was intercepted by Warwick police in Grafton St at 3.20pm Saturday and issued with a notice to appear in court on November 30 on a drug driving charge.

Two hours later, a Tamborine man, 21, was driving through Warwick when he was pulled up in Wallace St and charged with drug driving. He has been issued with a notice to appear in court on November 30.

Meanwhile, a 18-year-old woman from Everton Park in Brisbane was charged with disqualified driving and will appear in court at a later date.

Yesterday at 4pm, a 28-year-old Warwick motor bike rider was intercepted by Warwick police on the Warwick to Killarney road.

He was issued with a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 30 for riding while unlicensed, riding an unregistered and uninsured bike.

The bike was impounded for 90 days.