Driving the caravan crusade

Molly Glassey | 12th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
CHANGES: Oasis Caravan Park owner Majella Kahler is looking forward to the law changes.
CHANGES: Oasis Caravan Park owner Majella Kahler is looking forward to the law changes.

TOURISM experts say there's one simple way for Warwick to attract and benefit from the new breed of low-budget traveller; change local laws.

According to Oasis Caravan Park operator Majella Kahler, the caravanning market is made up of a new, more self-sufficient products and local laws needed to change to be able to keep up with them. "Caravans have changed and improved over the years, and so has the consumer,” Mrs Kahler said.

"These days most travellers just want... power, water, a safe environment and good lighting. They don't need much more.”

Now, Southern Downs Regional Council is proposing amendments to Operation of Caravan Parks local laws intended to cut back on red tape for caravan park operators.

Mrs Kahler said the ammendments would allow caravan park operators like herself to accommodate to larger crowds, include budget accommodation and redesign their parks to cater to this new market.

Southern Downs councillor Rod Kelly explained the drafted amendments were set to allow caravan park operators to woo new tourists to town.

"The draft policy provides greater flexibility to keep pace with the changing needs of travellers who use caravan parks,” he said.

Mrs Kahler attributed the "changing needs” to more "luxurious” caravans travelling to Warwick.

"That's the new product,” the Caravan Park Association of Queensland president said.

"Eighty per cent of RVs made these days are self-contained, but they still need access to water, power and a dump pool.”

John and Susan Athorn were two of those caravan travellers, saying they hit the road on a budget in their self-contained pop top, and had not looked back since.

"We've spent one night in a caravan park since we left in May,” Mrs Athorn said.

"It's roughly $29 to stay at a caravan park, and everything they offer we have in the caravan. We've got all the luxury we need.”

The retired Victorian couple fall under the category of "low-cost travellers” making their way through Warwick needing not much more than a place to park their portable home.

"We're a generation taught to be resourceful, and we travel just like that,” Mr Athorn said.

The Rose City homes 27 caravan parks and camping grounds, all which fall under Subordinate Local Law No. 1.8 (Operation of Caravan Parks) 2011.

"If some of us operators wish to go into low-cost camping, the amendments will make that a lot easier,” Mrs Kahler said.

Cr Kelly said further amendments to the subordinate law would see Warwick accommodating to larger crowds of travellers.

"It is a very proactive approach to include bush camping where there is an additional need for overflow of tourists during such major events as the Warwick Rodeo and Jumpers and Jazz,” he said.

Public consultation of the drafted ammendments will take place at 8am today in the Warwick Council Chambers.

