A breath test in Coffs Harbour early on Saturday morning saw a pregnant woman charged with mid range drink driving and other offences.

TWO more drivers have been nabbed drug-driving in Warwick.

Both me, aged 22 from Inverall were pulled in Warwick and both returned positive drug roadside drug tests.

The men had their licenses suspended for 24 hours and were issued notices to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court.