Drugs keep region's police busy

POLICE have praised festival goers from the Stanthorpe Rocks musical festival, following an incident-free weekend.

"Police would like to thank the organisers, security and of course those attending for a trouble-free weekend," Senior Sergeant Mark Ireland said.

Despite a quiet weekend, police were kept busy during the week, with a number of alleged drug offences committed across the region.

A 28-year-old Stanthorpe man is due to front court after returning a positive roadside drug test when stopped on Rifle Range Rd on Friday evening.

In an unrelated incident, a woman is expected to be charged with drug driving, pending the outcome of a blood test. The 31-year-old Redbank woman was driving a car that was stopped on the New England Hwy on Thursday afternoon. A 39-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was charged with possessing marijuana and a drug utensil.

Drugs were also found in a vehicle that was stopped at Thulimbah on Wednesday. A 39-year-old man admitted to owning the drugs and was ordered to complete a drug diversion program.

On Friday evening, the driving of a Landcruiser was charged with drug possession after officers found 20g of marijuana in his shorts and on Sunday a man was given drug diversion when police found 8g of marijuana in a car at Applethorpe.