Drunk driver brings in new year with a hefty fine

A KILLARNEY driver was caught with a 'trap for young players' after driving home from the pub drunk after new year celebrations.
Lindsay Norman Domjahn said he was having a quiet night at the Killarney Hotel to bring in 2017, when he was pulled over on Eucalyptus St and gave a blood alcohol reading of .115.
Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the 1am random breath test was an inevitable for NYE revellers.
"This is a trap for young players and you got caught," he said.
"Has the missus been shedding some tears for you?"
"Oh she wasn't real happy," Domjahn replied.
The 30-year-old was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for three months.