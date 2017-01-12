Drunk driver brings in new year with a hefty fine

A KILLARNEY driver was caught with a 'trap for young players' after driving home from the pub drunk after new year celebrations.

Lindsay Norman Domjahn said he was having a quiet night at the Killarney Hotel to bring in 2017, when he was pulled over on Eucalyptus St and gave a blood alcohol reading of .115.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the 1am random breath test was an inevitable for NYE revellers.

"This is a trap for young players and you got caught," he said.

"Has the missus been shedding some tears for you?"

"Oh she wasn't real happy," Domjahn replied.

The 30-year-old was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for three months.