The Warwick man is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court February 15.

A TEENAGER has been charged with drink driving after allegedly getting behind the wheel with a mid-range blood alcohol reading.

The 18-year-old was pulled over by police on Pratten St at 4.20am today.

Police allege the P-plater blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.076.

The Warwick man is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court February 15.