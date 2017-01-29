33°
Duo bring rock and roll moves to Rose City

Sophie Lester
| 29th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
DANCING EXPERIENCE: John and Robyn O'Connor will bring their years of experience to lead two rock and roll dance workshops in Warwick in February.
DANCING EXPERIENCE: John and Robyn O'Connor will bring their years of experience to lead two rock and roll dance workshops in Warwick in February. Inga Williams

IF YOU want to learn how to dance to old time rock and roll, get into the groove with the help of John and Robyn O'Connor.

The Brisbane couple will be bringing their decades of dancing know-how to the Rose City on February 12 for two swinging sessions.

In their 70s, the pair is still energetic as always on the dance floor and will have you dancing away in no time.

"We've been doing workshops for many years,” Mr O'Connor said.

"We used to teach at the Gympie Music Muster but we finished there in 2007 after more than 10 years.

"Over 20 years ago we used to dance with K O Rockers on the Gold Coast and then went to Gympie where there was no rock and roll teaching and did workshops on Sunshine Coast and Gympie.

"We really started doing the teaching there because a lot of people came from areas that never had dance teachers.”

Lifelong dancers, the pair themselves met during lessons on the Gold Coast.

Mr O'Connor said they were excited to still be travelling to teach dance.

"Robyn started a lot earlier in dance than me,” he said. "Since she was three years old she did tap, and jazz and ballet, because her parents had danced.

"I was a late starter compared to her and we met at a ballroom dance on the Gold Coast and I thought she looked alright.

"Then she came to rock and roll dancing, sort of went from there.

"We did rock and roll right from the 1950s and we also teach Latin dancing, and swing which comes more from the 1940s.

"We never competed but we have judged for the Pan Pacific Games and that sort of thing.

"We've done one session in Warwick before so we're excited to be coming back.”

Aside from the fun of finding your dancing feet, the rock and roll style is especially active, making for a great work out.

"It's one most active forms of dance and great aerobic style of dance,” Mr O'Connor said.

"It's great exercise for the mind and body - any form of dance where have to think and coordinate movement is good for your overall being I think.

"And it keeps you young. No one would believe we're the ages we are because we dance better and faster than the young ones.”

The Learn to Dance Rock and Roll Workshops will be held at the Senior Citizens Hall on the corner of Albert and Guy Sts in Warwick.

The classes are designed for absolute beginners to advanced dancers, and age is no barrier to a bit of fun.

John and Robyn will lead a morning and afternoon class - from 10 to noon and from 1pm to 3.30pm.

Entry to one session is just $20 so head along, get grooving and work up a sweat.

For bookings and more information, phone 0414999759.

