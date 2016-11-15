23°
News

Eggs, milk, booze? The supermarkets looking to liquor

15th Nov 2016 6:13 AM
David Stuart

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INDEPENDENT supermarkets are fighting for their right to sell alcohol, which they believe would help level the playing field against the near-duopoly of Coles and Woolworths.

The Masters Grocers Association -- which represents supermarkets including IGA and Foodworks -- said it needed to be on the cards, particularly as the two major supermarkets profit from their own liquor stores.

The smaller supermarkets do not have the resources to buy their own liquor stores to compete.

It comes as the Queensland Government considers the biggest changes to supermarket trading in decades.

Jos de Bruin from Master Grocers told News Corp that expanding trading hours would be a blow to the independents.

"When a shopper goes into an IGA or Foodworks or Spar, why shouldn't they be able to buy a bottle of wine with their meal for the night?" he said.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland agreed, saying such a move was a "competitive disadvantage" for the smaller players.

The results of the review are expected before the end of the year.

Topics:  business editors picks retail trade

Eggs, milk, booze? The supermarkets looking to liquor

Eggs, milk, booze? The supermarkets looking to liquor

INDEPENDENT supermarkets are fighting for their right to sell alcohol, which they believe would help level the playing field

Warwick weathers storms for McHappy Day

William McDonnell, Kathleen Schultz, Caitlyn Moonie and Joshua Redgwell helping to collection McHappy Day donations.

Warwick community came together to support charity event

Tax would harm industry

GAS TAX: An Oxford University study has found taxing beef and milk products could dissuade people from eating these products and thus lessen carbon emissions, but both industries are major contributors to Australia's economy.

Taxing beef and milk would hurt Australia's economy

Warwick grazing family shares contest success

TIGHT CONTEST: Les Fraser, Bill Gross, Midge Thompson and Glen Whitton showing off the Champion Grainfed Carcasse ribbon won by Kingaroy grazier Midge in the Warwick Prime Cattle Hoof and Hook contest.

Results from the 2016 Warwick Prime Cattle Hoof and Hook

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Major economic boost to Warwick in next two Aprils

Australian polocrosse trio Farann Mathie, Ryle Waugh and Luke Saul with Warwick Polocrosse Club president Les Fraser and Mayor Tracy Dobie at The Coffee Club before national squad games this year at Morgan Park.

Warwick economy set for major boost

Eighty-four karts racing at Sandy Creek Raceway today

The young kids go round Sandy Creek Raceway in the Cadet 12s class on Saturday.

Karting club meeting on Sunday

Stanny is set to Rock this weekend

Stanthorpe Rocks

THE biggest music event of the year is back on the Southern Downs.

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

ADELE, one of the biggest names and voices in music, is coming to Queensland.

WATCH: Trailer for Beauty and the Beast released

The trailer for Beauty and the Beast has finally been released

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

The Sunshine Coast's Katini Yamaoka has released her first album.

The Coast's own X Factor talent living the dream in New York

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

Marion Cotillard thinks Brad Pitt is "a good man".

Pitch Perfect success a complete surprise for Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick thought only "nerds" would watch 'Pitch Perfect'.

Deftones close Australian tour with an absolute scorcher

Deftones play Riverstage in Brisbane.

Deftones play spellbinding gig in Brisbane

Bieber's New Years gig to cost fans up to 40K per VIP ticket

Justin Bieber fans will have to pay up to $40,000 for a VIP ticket

Rural Retreat in the Mountains

1698 Inverramsay Road, Goomburra 4362

Rural 5 1 2 $449,000

This unique 33.23 acre lifestyle property situated in the picturesque Goomburra Valley with views to the Main Range National Park. Features a 5 bedroom double...

Creek Frontage

0 Harts Road, Thanes Creek 4370

Rural 0 0 $145000

Ideal rural lifestyle property that would suit an extended family. Thanes Creek is 40 km west of Warwick. Here is 16.08 hectares (40 acres) that has frontage to...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 337,500

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Affordable Land

Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? ... $32,000

Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $345,000

Three bedrooms * large family / rumpus room * lounge has air conditioner and gas outlet for heating * air conditioner in spacious main bedroom * kitchen meals with...

Family Home Designed With Space

14 Fairwill Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 8 $380,000

This home has been created with space for the family in mind. Featuring 4 built-in bedrooms plus air conditioned master bedroom with ensuite and walk in robe.

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Residential Land

Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Do you have a limited budget? ... $28,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Do you have a limited budget? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!