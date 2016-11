AN ELDERLY man was airlifted late last night following a head-on-collision on the Cunningham Hwy.

Paramedics were first called to the scene about 4km from Fischer Park at Cunningham's Gap where a truck and car had collided at about 9.27pm.

The 91-year-old Sunshine Coast man was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with suspected concussion at about 11.