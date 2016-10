Emergency Services were called to the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Stanthorpe on Tuesday afternoon.

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Stanthorpe.

Crews were called to the scene about 3.30pm.

Stanthorpe Fire Station captain Ian Barnden said the incident, on the corner of Folkestone and Rogers Sts, occurred at low speed.

He said it therefore caused minimal injury to people, or damage to property.

It's understood there were two adults in each car at the time of the incident.

Ambulance personnel were assessing passengers at the scene.