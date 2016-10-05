23°
News

Emotional tributes shared as town mourns loved teacher

Jonno Colfs
| 5th Oct 2016 6:47 AM
Phill and his wife, Sue at Allora's Creekside Carols under the Stars.
Phill and his wife, Sue at Allora's Creekside Carols under the Stars. Deanna Millard

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Warwick community is mourning the death of much loved and deeply admired school teacher Phill Higgins.

The Warwick West State School deputy principal was surrounded by family and friends when he passed away on Sunday, after a battle with cancer.

Phill Higgins was 49 years old and is survived by wife Sue and children Tom, Sally, Mary and Matt.

As the tributes flowed in from around Warwick and beyond, a beautiful and heartfelt letter from Warwick West State School summed up exactly what the school and the community will lose without Mr Higgins.

Principal Jason Callcott said on the report card of life, Phillip Higgins excelled.

"He was an A+ student," said Mr Callcott.

Colleague and school principal Jason Callcott said the school community would miss so much about the man who had "achieved legend status".

"We will miss his wisdom; we will miss our moral compass that helped us make difficult decisions with conviction; and we will miss his irreplaceable humour and sense of fun," Mr Callcott said.

"Phill's report card will sing the praises of his personal characteristics of kindness and compassion.

"He will receive a hearty slap on the back for his sporting prowess, particularly as a talented footballer and his sportsmanship on and off the field, along with his knowledge and commitment to building a strong team."

Mr Callcott said Mr Higgins ticked the creativity box for his innovation in education, which was more about doing what was right for individuals, rather than dancing to a particular curriculum formula.

"And he will earn a gold star for his active citizenship and the values and dedication he brought to community," he said.

"It was these values, along with optimism, enthusiasm, fun and fairness that were at the heart of his leadership.

"Whilst many of these leadership values are intangible, the effect of Phill's leadership in West School is palpable, in fact, extraordinarily powerful.

"He was the solid foundation of West School for over 20 years and the link between entering and exiting principals over those years.

"He was the one who kept the ever necessary routine going, whilst continually building the strong and vibrant culture of the school that people see today."

Mr Higgins started teaching in 1989, completing two years at Thabeban State School.

Wallaville, Winfield (where he became principal at age 25), and Alloway State School followed, before arriving at Warwick West in January 1996.

Mr Callcott said Mr Higgins was a natural leader.

"He didn't have to try to lead, people just followed," he said.

"Phill had an energy that inspired others to be around him and to mirror his attributes and actions."

Mr Callcott said after a couple of years as co-principals, he and Mr Higgins perfected a winning partnership that was the envy of many other school administration teams.

"I was moulded to fit Phill's idea of school administration and indoctrinated into the Phillip Higgins Principal School," he said.

"But then we became an effective three man team; Phill, Cheryl Harris and me.

"At any education forum or business meeting, we could be found working the room, leveraging the situation and extracting the information needed to better our school and keep us at the top of education best practice."

Mr Callcott described his friend and colleague as "so uniquely different".

"Over the years, Phill admitted to not being the greatest academic, but he had the highest emotional intelligence I've known," Mr Callcott said.

"I loved that he backed kids all the way. Perhaps his own school experience was the driver to his firm belief that no child should suffer disadvantage through their education.

"It was his mission to make teachers accountable and he emphasised that it was their job to enable students to be successful in life.

"I never called him my deputy. I could never put him in that box.

"We were co-principals and there was no hierarchy."

Mr Callcott confessed this may have added a layer of confusion for staff at the school.

"Alternatively, I think it was a bonus as staff could check their ideas with Phill, before sending them up the line, and at the same time, he had just the right words and sway to get a good idea over the line with me," he said.

"Phill was a master strategiser. He amazed me with his ability to operate within the shadow of the line.

"If I was to draw a parallel, I would say he was a champion board game player and had the ability to get inside the head of the other players and engineer the game to get the best outcome.

"Whilst this has an air of devious about it, his powers were only ever used for good, not evil."

Mr Callcott champions his mate and colleague as the 'best mentor in the office'.

"Every day, all day, there were professional conversations flowing around school leadership and student improvements," he said.

"It was a rolling role play.

"He was like an olden-day scoop reporter who was a brilliant source of information on every topic.

"Grants were a perfect example. He'd dream up a project to fit the grant criteria, wrap the words around his dream and presto, there would be tanks, a chook pen or ping pong tables!"

According to Mr Callcott, Mr Higgins could step onto any field and make a winning try.

"I was envious of his ability to play across every level of education life," he said. "He was the life of the party whether it was with staff, kids, parents or a room full of principals."

Mr Callcott recalled one instance where Mr Higgins' antics could have been seriously career-limiting for both of them.

"Phill convinced the Deputy Director-General of Education and the Director-General of Education to attend a dinner in Warwick," he said.

"Phill sweet-talked the owner into conducting a fire drill and while she ordered everyone outside, Nick Meyer assembled an Outback Spectacular style routine inside.

"Whip-cracker Nick, complete with a drizabone and stock whip, proceeded to whip a paper prop out of the DG's hand in a huge risk-taking, but highly entertaining moment."

Nowhere did Mr Higgins' love of life and sense of humour shine more brightly than on morning parade at West school.

Together with partner in crime, Nitwit Nick, they were the talking topic at many family dinner tables.

Little voices filled with excitement would enthral the family with what happened on parade that day.

Whilst Mr Higgins and Nitwit Nick's antics were not Oscar-winning, they hit a high with their young audience.

A lost football game bet with Aaron Payne saw Phill dressed in women's clothing for the school day.

Rodeo Queens were shown the Phill Higgins charm during October as some crazy skit was concocted for them to participate in, normally to the roars of the children and the 'oh no' of adults.

Growing up the youngest of six boys, it would have been easy for Phill to follow the lead of his brothers, some of whom have also found their place and success in the education sector.

But walking in someone else's shadow was never for Phill Higgins.

He had his own light to shine and shine it he did.

A normal school day for Mr Callcott, Cheryl, teachers, other school staff, students and parents will never be the same without Mr Higgins.

What will they miss?

Mr Higgins confided to a trusted friend that he wanted to be remembered.

But for the Warwick West community, it is a matter of "How could we ever forget him?".

His legacy is not just the bricks and mortar of West School, which has seen incredible infrastructure added during Phill's tenure. He leaves West School with its unique 'feeling'.

Its SHINE values of security, healthy relationships, integrity, nurturing and excellence, embody everything about him.

He is that teacher that students talk about and in years to come, will be relayed to their own children as the legend of their school days. .

He is the teacher who supported parents as they navigated the good, the bad and the ugly of parenting in modern society.

He will be that teacher who made a difference in young, impressionable lives and the man who showed firm kindness to the naughty kids, whilst helping to shape them into better students and human beings.

He believed that education was the gateway to success for all and he worked damn hard to make sure that on his watch, every 'kiddie' got the best possible start through their time at West.

Phill epitomised the quote that says, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough."

His footprint has been stamped on the education industry and the hearts of his teaching colleagues, students and parents.

His legacy will be the continued success of a school that he has been instrumental in building and a school culture that is the mirror to all the values he showed and taught us.

Mr Callcott said "We thank his family, Sue, Tom, Sally, Mary and Matt, who so generously shared this special man with all of us."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community, people, tributes, warwick, warwick west state school

Our readers share their tributes to much-admired teacher

Our readers share their tributes to much-admired teacher

Our readers pay tribute to Phill Higgins, much-loved Warwick teacher.

Owner tells inquiry she felt forced into Hendra vaccine

Biosecurity officers test a horse for the Hendra virus.

Horse owner felt forced into vaccinating horses against her will

Call centre worker striving for the Rodeo Queen crown

QUEEN IN WAITING: Rodeo Queen hopeful Nicole Evans is in the running this year.

IT is one of the most coveted titles of the Warwick Rodeo.

Large numbers, big prices and great quality at sale

Maughan Benn and Chris Rickert present Bill Bonner with champion pen of steers.

BILL Bonner of Eukey is no stranger to this trophy.

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Latest deals and offers

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

JUNGLE girl Bindi Irwin has gone on US celebrity TV show with boyfriend Chandler Powell, telling the 19-year-old he is "kind of like my soulmate".

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Australian Survivor's Sue: I nearly pulled it off

Australian Survivor contestant Sue Clarke.

BABY boomer nearly topples show's core alliance.

Renowned lawyer celebrates anniversary with actor husband

Amal Clooney and her husband, George.

A civilised evening for Amal Clooney's second anniversary

Could you eat like Mark Wahlberg?

"Egg whites, Ezekiel bread and almond butter"

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna filed a court case against owners of her apartment building

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

East Warwick

287 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $199,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen dining *lounge *sunroom * laundry *outdoor entertainment area *single garage * carport * 769sm * agent in conjunction Property Code: 1700

Cottage On 1,012sqm With Dual Road Access

11 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Great value 2 bedroom cottage with the potential to convert to 3 bedrooms. Large kitchen has an eat-in meals area, spacious lounge room has wood and gas heating.

Affordable Land

0 Peter Street, Leyburn 4365

Residential Land Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just ... $35,000

Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just 45 minutes West of Warwick and 45 minutes South West of Toowoomba. Leyburn has a school...

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

Handy to Hospital

14 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 245,000

Freshly painted and new carpet throughout, air conditioned 3 bedroom brick with wardrobes in bedrooms. Wood fire and air con in the open plan living lounge. Dining...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Family Investor

13 Rose Lea, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 335,000

INVESTORS:- here's one for you. Separate living areas make this a family home where each can have their own space. Four bedrooms have built ins, master has an en...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $129,000

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 280,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants paying $130 per week each...

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Rural properties expected to soar as investors seek income

Rural properties are should become highly sought after

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.