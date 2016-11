A rider hit an emu on the Inglewood/Texas Rd. File photo.

A MOTOR bike rider from interstate was transported to hospital after a collision with an emu on the Inglewood/Texas Rd at 3.30pm Thursday.

The rider and emu collided 10km south of Inglewood.

Inglewood police said the bike was extensively damaged.

"The rider was transported to hospital in Toowoomba for examination,” police said.

There was no sign of the emu when police arrived on the scene.