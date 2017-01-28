30°
News

Enjoying his little slice of paradise

Jonno Colfs
| 28th Jan 2017 10:06 AM
TRUE LOCAL: David Kemp is proud of his family's history in the Warwick region, which dates back to the 1860s.
TRUE LOCAL: David Kemp is proud of his family's history in the Warwick region, which dates back to the 1860s. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SITTING down with David Kemp began with a history lesson.

A well-presented hard cover book detailing some of the history of the Southern Downs region, features a section dedicated to his great-grandfather James Kemp.

James and wife Jesse made the trip to Australia from the United Kingdom in 1866 aboard The Flying Cloud.

James was a lay Presbyterian preacher and a medico, skilled at delivering babies.

It's unclear how many of the couple's children made the long journey with them, but eventually after settling in Swanfels, the Kemps raised a family of nine.

They kept a family farm out past Yangan, and passed it through the generations.

A century later, David Kemp grew up on that farm until the age of five.

"Hard times forced Dad off the farm to look for work in the surrounding area,” Mr Kemp said.

"He took a job at the Emu Vale sawmill and the family moved into Yangan.

"I was the baby of five kids and we all went to Yangan State School.

"I now have grandchildren attending the very same school.”

After completing his primary education in Yangan, Mr Kemp started making the journey into Warwick for school at Warwick State High School.

"I went through to Year 10,” he said.

"I'd always wanted to be a cabinetmaker, but at the time there was nothing available for me.

"So I took a job as an apprentice at Jackson's Panelworks.

"I was the very last apprentice Bob Jackson took on.

"When I worked there, the business had 33 employees and had a premises on either side of Albion St.”

Mr Kemp said the business spawned a veritable who's who of Warwick's automotive industry.

"Blokes like Wayne Lambley, Bob Bryson, Ken Pinnington, Jimmy Ellis, Ted Spence, Ray Wingett, Lester McCosker and Rick Abood all worked at Jackson's for a time,” he said.

"It was a great place for a young bloke like me to learn the secrets of the trade.”

Mr Kemp finished his apprenticeship at Jackson's and worked there until the business shut down.

"I joined Ian Batham at Batham Motors,” he said.

"I worked for him for about 12 months before Ian left the business and his son Bevan and I took it over.

"That where the B and K comes from in B & K Motors - Batham and Kemp.”

In 1981 Mr Kemp became an A-grade mechanic and he and Bevan Batham ran B & K Motors in partnership until 1996, when Bevan stepped down with back issues.

"I bought the business out at that point and have continued with it right through to the present day,” he said.

Mr Kemp said the business had been in its current location in Albion St for 38 years.

"We bought the bare block of land back then for $6500,” he said.

"The shed cost us another $38,000.

"There's been an enormous amount of upgrades, refurbishment and extension from that time till now.”

While Mr Kemp was getting his career and business ambitions off the ground, he also managed to find the time to marry his sweetheart Julie.

"I got married when I was 23,” he said.

"Straight away we built a brand new brick house in Vanneck St in Yangan and lived there until the mid-1990s when we sold up and bought a 12ha block a bit closer to Warwick at Swan Creek, where we still live.

Mr Kemp said he named the property Wyngarnie.

"I just came up with the word when I was driving one day,” he said.

"Good name though and just a word that popped into my head.”

Mr Kemp said the property is his slice of paradise.

"I love it,” he said.

"It's 12 minutes from work, no traffic lights and you can't see any neighbours, beautiful.”

Mr and Mrs Kemp have six children, beginning with the first in 1982 through to the last in 1997.

"Two are still at home,” he said.

"Three have families of their own and all of them live locally and are doing well for themselves.”

During all this Mr Kemp has also found time to be a large part of the Warwick District Road Safety Advisory Committee, is the president-elect of the Warwick Rotary Sunrise Club and a part of Bikers for a Brighter Future.

"I like to give back to the community that's treated me so well over the years,” he said.

"I like to wear a few different hats and help out where I can.”

A member of the automotive industry for 43 years, Mr Kemp is the current Queensland director of Capricorn, a member based automotive industry co-operative.

"We've got 20,000 members and the company turns over $1.54 billion per annum,” Mr Kemp said.

"We took 700 members on a trip to the US last year.

"I was voted in as QLD director in 2014 and to take that position I had to complete a graduate course at the Australian Institute of Company Directors, which I did successfully.

At the end of the day, Mr Kemp is happiest sitting out on his slice of paradise with a cold beer.

"I'm a big fan of Warwick, and the whole area.”

"I love it.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  b&k motors warwick warwick people

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Southern Region Senior Constable stood down

Southern Region Senior Constable stood down

Police officer stood down following alleged assault on prisoner

Ute thefts lock down East Warwick

MORNING SHOCK: Steven Kasper came across the upturned stolen car on his early morning ride.

TWO utilities have been stolen from east Warwick in past two days.

Warwick earth bound for Canberra memorial garden

SACRED EARTH: John Skinner and Gordon Neilson bag soil to be used in the Flanders Fields Memorial Garden in Canberra.

Warwick dirt heads for memorial garden in Canberra

Warwick man epicly slams KFC, instantly goes viral

Warwick man was left disappointed when he found his KFC burger covered in mayo.

He epicly slammed KFC after receiving a disgusting burger

Local Partners

Machinery star of event at Heritage Weekend

HISTORICAL machinery from around Australia will roll into the Southern Downs for the Allora Heritage Weekend.

Two Warwick men doing great things in community

FRESH START: Chris Burt and Travis Maguire, both with new roles at headspace Warwick.

THE new year sees a changing of the guard at headspace Warwick.

Wedding bells not far away

BIGGEST YET: Warwick Wedding and Events owner Peta Murphy is excitedly preparing for the Rose City's largest wedding expo this Sunday.

Bridal bliss to be found at local expo

South Burnett beauties on show in Warwick

NEW EXHIBITION: Brushes and Flashes of the South Burnett will feature works from the region's artists. Above is 'Mayo Vale' by Lyn Felsman.

Regional colour in art exhibition

Aiming for victory in memorial race today

MEMORIAL RACE: Warwick trainer Mick Hemmings has high hopes for Kira's Beat in the Peter Watt Memorial QTIS Maiden Plate at Allman Park today.

Trainer has two first starters in memorial race

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

ACTOR John Hurt has died aged 77.

Fisticuffs at the dinner table on My Kitchen Rules?

My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge.

Reality show’s judges reveal the ups and downs of new season.

This book is not going to make you feel good

This book is not going to make you feel good, not at all.

Book review: To the Sea

To the Sea turns the tide of the mystery of a Tasmanian teenager's disappearance from macabre to mystical.

An eloquent and whimsical tale spanning generations

Married At First Sight overhauled for its fourth season

Cheryl shops for her wedding dress in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

New reality tv twist for tired show

From Alstonville to the red carpet of Hollywood

RISING STAR: Alstonville teenager Nicholas Hamilton is up for will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Teenager off to glittering awards night

'It's definitely an eye-opener': Coast lifeguards hit Bondi

NEW RECRUIT: Joel Bevilacqua followed his heart from the Sunshine Coast to Sydney, where he's joined the cast of Bondi Rescue.

Former Coast lifeguards join Bondi Rescue ranks

Cinema Heights - Inground Pool

11 Davis Place, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $299,500

4 Bedrooms, ensuite and walk in robe off main * separate dining * kitchen family open plan * covered patio at back overlooking the fully fenced inground pool and...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Walk to CBD

10/61 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 210,000

Investment opportunity!! Walk to work in the CBD from this Unit with an elevated aspect that captures the breezes. Freshly painted, new carpet, air conditioned...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 310,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units @...

Workers Cottage

9 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $ 220,000

On 776 m fully fenced corner block only 3 blocks from the CBD, 3 bedroom timber home has large living area with ceiling fans and a wood heater. Eat in kitchen...

Close to TAFE

125 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 $225,000

Want to be close to TAFE? This is the place for you. Renovated 3 bedroom timber home, master has built ins, with large combined kitchen and dining room. Keep...

Family Home

135 Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Large 4 bedroom brick veneer home has built ins, 2 bathrooms, open plan living, remote 2 car lock up. Open Plan living has a good kitchen, electric appliances...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!