Enjoying his little slice of paradise

TRUE LOCAL: David Kemp is proud of his family's history in the Warwick region, which dates back to the 1860s.

SITTING down with David Kemp began with a history lesson.

A well-presented hard cover book detailing some of the history of the Southern Downs region, features a section dedicated to his great-grandfather James Kemp.

James and wife Jesse made the trip to Australia from the United Kingdom in 1866 aboard The Flying Cloud.

James was a lay Presbyterian preacher and a medico, skilled at delivering babies.

It's unclear how many of the couple's children made the long journey with them, but eventually after settling in Swanfels, the Kemps raised a family of nine.

They kept a family farm out past Yangan, and passed it through the generations.

A century later, David Kemp grew up on that farm until the age of five.

"Hard times forced Dad off the farm to look for work in the surrounding area,” Mr Kemp said.

"He took a job at the Emu Vale sawmill and the family moved into Yangan.

"I was the baby of five kids and we all went to Yangan State School.

"I now have grandchildren attending the very same school.”

After completing his primary education in Yangan, Mr Kemp started making the journey into Warwick for school at Warwick State High School.

"I went through to Year 10,” he said.

"I'd always wanted to be a cabinetmaker, but at the time there was nothing available for me.

"So I took a job as an apprentice at Jackson's Panelworks.

"I was the very last apprentice Bob Jackson took on.

"When I worked there, the business had 33 employees and had a premises on either side of Albion St.”

Mr Kemp said the business spawned a veritable who's who of Warwick's automotive industry.

"Blokes like Wayne Lambley, Bob Bryson, Ken Pinnington, Jimmy Ellis, Ted Spence, Ray Wingett, Lester McCosker and Rick Abood all worked at Jackson's for a time,” he said.

"It was a great place for a young bloke like me to learn the secrets of the trade.”

Mr Kemp finished his apprenticeship at Jackson's and worked there until the business shut down.

"I joined Ian Batham at Batham Motors,” he said.

"I worked for him for about 12 months before Ian left the business and his son Bevan and I took it over.

"That where the B and K comes from in B & K Motors - Batham and Kemp.”

In 1981 Mr Kemp became an A-grade mechanic and he and Bevan Batham ran B & K Motors in partnership until 1996, when Bevan stepped down with back issues.

"I bought the business out at that point and have continued with it right through to the present day,” he said.

Mr Kemp said the business had been in its current location in Albion St for 38 years.

"We bought the bare block of land back then for $6500,” he said.

"The shed cost us another $38,000.

"There's been an enormous amount of upgrades, refurbishment and extension from that time till now.”

While Mr Kemp was getting his career and business ambitions off the ground, he also managed to find the time to marry his sweetheart Julie.

"I got married when I was 23,” he said.

"Straight away we built a brand new brick house in Vanneck St in Yangan and lived there until the mid-1990s when we sold up and bought a 12ha block a bit closer to Warwick at Swan Creek, where we still live.

Mr Kemp said he named the property Wyngarnie.

"I just came up with the word when I was driving one day,” he said.

"Good name though and just a word that popped into my head.”

Mr Kemp said the property is his slice of paradise.

"I love it,” he said.

"It's 12 minutes from work, no traffic lights and you can't see any neighbours, beautiful.”

Mr and Mrs Kemp have six children, beginning with the first in 1982 through to the last in 1997.

"Two are still at home,” he said.

"Three have families of their own and all of them live locally and are doing well for themselves.”

During all this Mr Kemp has also found time to be a large part of the Warwick District Road Safety Advisory Committee, is the president-elect of the Warwick Rotary Sunrise Club and a part of Bikers for a Brighter Future.

"I like to give back to the community that's treated me so well over the years,” he said.

"I like to wear a few different hats and help out where I can.”

A member of the automotive industry for 43 years, Mr Kemp is the current Queensland director of Capricorn, a member based automotive industry co-operative.

"We've got 20,000 members and the company turns over $1.54 billion per annum,” Mr Kemp said.

"We took 700 members on a trip to the US last year.

"I was voted in as QLD director in 2014 and to take that position I had to complete a graduate course at the Australian Institute of Company Directors, which I did successfully.

At the end of the day, Mr Kemp is happiest sitting out on his slice of paradise with a cold beer.

"I'm a big fan of Warwick, and the whole area.”

"I love it.”