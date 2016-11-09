30°
Enthusiasm for the region

9th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
SURVEY SAYS: Gary Hayes sees great potential for the future of Warwick.
SURVEY SAYS: Gary Hayes sees great potential for the future of Warwick.

THE Warwick region has enormous, largely untapped potential, according to Gary Hayes.

However the career surveyor, who has called this city home for 22 years, believes the area is moving in the right direction.

Mr Hayes said he has seen more and more tree-changers coming out to set up weekenders on the Southern Downs.

"We're talking swimming pools and tennis courts and the advancements in technology in the area mean that they can spend more time here and less in the office in Brisbane,” Mr Hayes said.

"With them, they bring skills, money and enthusiasm, an enthusiasm to be a part of the community, which is great for the community.”

Mr Hayes said he was passionate about economic development in the area.

"It can be difficult to entice new industry to the area,” he said.

"Certain industries have certain requirements, whether they be electricity, water, transport and various other infrastructure needs that can't be met here.

"But there needs to be a stocktake done of the region and I think council is starting to look at what we have in place already and are beginning to work out what industries can and will work here based on what is already in place.

"We need to look at what we have and target specific industries that can utilise our existing assets; for example, cheap land.”

Mr Hayes said he had a couple of ideas.

"For instance, the Big W distribution centre handles an enormous tonnage in dog food,” he said.

"There's opportunity for a dog food plants, we have the infrastructure and the grain products.

"What about a company that makes huge concrete pipes, the floor space they need is not out of the ordinary, but these pipes need to cure outside, requiring large amounts of land, that they pay a premium for in Brisbane.

"Every time they get a rates notice, we should be sending them a 'Welcome to Warwick' pamphlet.”

Another passion Mr Hayes has is the Inland Rail, having been a proponent for bringing the line through Warwick for over 20 years.

"We need to fight tooth and nail to make this happen and I'm really pleased to see the current council standing up and fighting for it,” he said.

"When it happens, it will make this region enormously attractive to large industries that rely on rail.”

Topics:  business community warwick

