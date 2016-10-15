23°
Entrants flock to Warwick Rodeo quest

15th Oct 2016 8:41 AM
Kira Holmes is ready to shine.
Molly Glassey

Queen Quest

REIGNING QUEEN: Georgie Stower, the 2015 Warwick Rodeo Queen.
Ally Porter

IT'S the starting gun of Warwick's rodeo season, and this year's Rodeo Queen quest entrants are set to be put through their paces.

Today, budding queens, princesses and tots will take to the ring to compete for their titles.

Judging starts at 8.30am with horsemanship then all will be interviewed by the judges.

This year's contestants are made up of two vying queens, four princesses, five junior cowgirls, four girl tiny tots and two boy tiny tots.

Tickets are still available for tonight's presentation evening.

Contact the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft office for $30 for adults, $25 for 8-15-year-olds, $10 for 3-7-year-olds and under threes for free.

Tiny Tots - Malachi Grant

Cody Grant is ready for the comp.
Karla Seerden

THERE'S very little that scares Malachi Grant, least of all a bucking bull.

The six-year-old said he had just about mastered cantering on a horse and had his sights set on being a pro bull rider.

"I can do some jumps,” he said.

"And I'm not scared of riding bulls.

"I'm serious... it's fun.”

Malachi will compete against his cousin Cody at today's Warwick Tiny Tot Competition.

The Prep student is set to ride Leo during today's competition, and even though the quarter horse stands at 15 hands, Malachi said he had no qualms about the horsemanship challenge.

"He's fast and I like riding horses around,” he said.

Junior Cowgirl - Kirra Holmes

Kira Holmes is ready to shine.
Molly Glassey

THERE'S no denying Kira Holmes knows her way around horses.

The 13-year-old Scots PGC student recently returned from Queensland Pony Club State finals, having won the campdrafting and formal gymkhana sections.

"I was also runner up for National Australia Stockhorse competition in campdrafting,” she said.

Kira's family property at Allora houses 12 horses, and the young rider said she would be saddling up 19-year-old stockhorse Eclipse for today's horseman challenge.

"We are given a patten and have to perform it in front of judges,” she said.

"I do pony club and in 2010 took part in the Miss Tiny Tots.

"I wanted to take part in the junior cowgirl quest to meet all different people from different aspects of the rodeo and campdraft community.”

The Scots PGC student is also a talented sportswoman, having broken the school's shotput and discus records earlier this year.

The discus record stood for 18 years before Kira blew it out of the park.

Rodeo Princess - Brittany Keogh

Brittany Keogh is excited for the comp.
Brittany Keogh

COMPETING in this year's Warwick Rodeo Princess quest was a no-brainer for Brittany Keogh.

The 17-year-old student already has two tiny tot titles and a junior cowgirl crown under her belt, and said taking part in the quests was something she "loved”.

"I've been riding since I could sit on a horse, but I've been doing cattle showing lately,” Brittany said.

Last year the Warwick High student's love of being out in the paddock drove the young cattlewoman to an incredible success - blitzing the junior judging at her Rockhampton Beef Week.

"As much as I love parading, I'm back on the horse now,” she said.

"I also play polocrosse for Cunningham.”

Coming from a strong line of horse and cattle men and women in Warwick, including her rodeo star older brother Scott, 15-year-old Brittany is a familiar face in the Warwick junior agriculture scene.

She will be riding 12-year-old Scampy at the horsemanship challenge today.

Tiny Tots - Cody Hill

Cody Grant is entering the Tiny Tots comp.
Bubblez Barbierato

FOR young Cody Hill, there's not much more important in life than roping calves and riding his quarter horse, Beans.

The St Mary's student is competing in the Tiny Tots section of the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest and said he and Beans are ready to give a good show.

"I've been feeding Beans some hay and grass,” he said.

Cody hopes to be a calf roper when he grows a little older, and has even been putting in some practice at home.

"We have a dummy which I can rope,” he said.

Queen Quest titles run in Cody's family, with his mum Kathy Moses named the the 2001 Warwick Rodeo Queen and his cousin, Malachi, also vying for the Tiny Tots crown.

Rodeo Princess - Brooke Rich

Warwick Rodeo Princess contestant Brooke Rich, 17, at her family&#39;s Oakey property.
Warwick Rodeo Princess contestant Brooke Rich, 17, at her family's Oakey property.

OAKEY barrel racer Brooke Rich is stepping up to be Warwick's next Rodeo Princess.

The 17-year-old Pittsworth State High School student has finished her QBRA season, walking away with a saddle and four buckles having won the Junior 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D.

"Now that I have the time, I cannot wait for my opportunity to promote rodeo, help provide awareness and confidence to our up-and-coming young ladies,” Brooke said.

"Horses have been in my family background for many years and I have competed at pony club, barrel races, campdrafts, team penning and rodeos.

"I'd like to thank all my sponsors and I'm excited for the opportunities that await me in the next few weeks.

"I am looking forward to meeting up with my fellow contestants and current Warwick Rodeo Queen Georgie Stower, Miss Rodeo Australia Katy Scott, and the Canadian and American Rodeo Queens.

"I'm in Grade 11 right now and I'm hoping to study medical or veterinary science at university.”

Warwick Daily News
