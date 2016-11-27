Escape to Liston's lavender farm

PURPLE CROP: The sprawling crop of fragrant lavender at Aloomba Lavender.

IF YOU'RE looking for a summer weekend get away with a difference, look no further than Aloomba Lavender.

The stunning lavender farm at Liston was started by Tere and Peter Bonner 14 years ago and now boasts 3 acres of lavender, three Bed and Breakfast rooms and 10 licensed camp sites.

Mrs Bonner said lovers of lavender could choose from an array of 71 lavender products.

"I had started the lavender farm on a whim and a few months later I had 4000 lavender plants in the ground,” she said.

"I just thought it was a good marketable crop for the area.

"Lavender essential oil is our primary product and we also have our hand and body creams and make lavender bags by the thousands.

"We've also got gifts like hats and mugs, doilies and table toppers.

"Our cafe can cater to bus groups up to about 50 people - we do good coffee but we're famous for our Devonshire tea with lavender scones.”

The Granite Belt, Mrs Bonner explained provides the ideal conditions to grow the sprawling floral crop.

"It has to grow at an altitude and out of humidity to really be useful so it's perfect here,” she said.

Mrs Bonner said homely hospitality was key to the bed and breakfast.

If you prefer the outdoors or you have your family in tow, the bush camp sites are a great way to make the most of the charming natural features of the area.

"It's a little way out of town but it really is a gorgeous area,” Mrs Bonner said.

"We have five powered campsites but we can manage more if we need to.

"It's really a lovely ambience - there's very little light pollution so you can really see the stars from where we are.”

For more information and accommodation prices, phone 46861191 or go to aloombalavender.com.au.