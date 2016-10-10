28°
News

Eventers rise to challenge

Molly Glassey | 10th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
SHOWJUMPING: Jo Stephenson at the Prydes Easifeed International.
SHOWJUMPING: Jo Stephenson at the Prydes Easifeed International. Molly Glassey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVENTING: OVER 140 riders competed at Morgan Park for the Pryde's Easifeed Warwick International at the weekend.

The three day eventing disciplines continue today with the highest classes of show jumping.

Warwick Horse Trials Club president Richard King said the weekend proved a huge success.

"There has certainly been some good challenges for the rides, and some have risen to the occasion and other's have been challenged.”

Mr King said one of Saturday's stand-out riders was Kalbar's Matthew Gaske.

"His performance was certainly most of the most outstanding ones,” Mr King said.

On Saturday Stephanie Commends placed first in the class one Inglewood Quarries two star dressage riding Lucky Eight.

She beat out Paris Auer with 65.84%.

Brett Cantle placed first on Zoltan in the class five EvA80 introductory cross country.

Mr King said the success of the event came down to enthusiastic riders and the help of volunteers.

"I'd like to give a bit thank you to all those who came out and volunteered their time for the weekend,” he said.

"We certainly can't put this on without them.”

Warwick Daily News
Scary clown in Warwick told 'give it a rest f@#%wit'

Scary clown in Warwick told 'give it a rest f@#%wit'

A THIRD scary clown has been spotted in Warwick with the prankster copping a serve over the late night stunt.

Hordes of vicious mozzies descend on Warwick

Aedes Vittiger is an aggressive biter that will attack through clothing. Its eggs are drought resistant and generally found in grassland, not water.

What is causing Warwick's vicious mosquito infestation

Storm season is here, city residents must get ready

Mark Fitzpatrick took this photo from a balcony in the Gladstone CBD on Monday night.

RACQ’s Paul Turner said people needed to be safety conscious

Warwick's city heart: Pioneers, flood and a booming birth

Warwick – the beginning 1840-1897

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

WILL and Karlie win for their stylish hallway, laundry and powder room in a week where two teams failed to finish.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Singer Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will release her new album later this year

Kardashian sisters cancel public appearances

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kardashian family axe public appearances

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Character In Town

13 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Located just one block from Warwick's CBD is this charming 3 bedroom plus study home. 2 of the bedrooms have air conditioning and 1 has built-in wardrobes. Also...

15 Acres - Minutes From CBD

Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000

This 6.13ha block is just minutes from the CBD. The property has several building sites and 2 bitumen road frontages. Power and phone run past plus town water at...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

East Warwick

287 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $199,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen dining *lounge *sunroom * laundry *outdoor entertainment area *single garage * carport * 769sm * agent in conjunction Property Code: 1700

Cottage On 1,012sqm With Dual Road Access

11 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Great value 2 bedroom cottage with the potential to convert to 3 bedrooms. Large kitchen has an eat-in meals area, spacious lounge room has wood and gas heating.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects