Eventers rise to challenge

EVENTING: OVER 140 riders competed at Morgan Park for the Pryde's Easifeed Warwick International at the weekend.

The three day eventing disciplines continue today with the highest classes of show jumping.

Warwick Horse Trials Club president Richard King said the weekend proved a huge success.

"There has certainly been some good challenges for the rides, and some have risen to the occasion and other's have been challenged.”

Mr King said one of Saturday's stand-out riders was Kalbar's Matthew Gaske.

"His performance was certainly most of the most outstanding ones,” Mr King said.

On Saturday Stephanie Commends placed first in the class one Inglewood Quarries two star dressage riding Lucky Eight.

She beat out Paris Auer with 65.84%.

Brett Cantle placed first on Zoltan in the class five EvA80 introductory cross country.

Mr King said the success of the event came down to enthusiastic riders and the help of volunteers.

"I'd like to give a bit thank you to all those who came out and volunteered their time for the weekend,” he said.

"We certainly can't put this on without them.”