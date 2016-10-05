23°
News

Ex-cop on drug and weapons represents himself in court

Molly Glassey
| 5th Oct 2016 8:16 AM
Former Darling Downs police officer Ben Dyball arrested and charged with drugs, weapon and stealing offences.
Former Darling Downs police officer Ben Dyball arrested and charged with drugs, weapon and stealing offences. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE ex-Warwick police officer on drugs and weapons charges appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday, asking for some explanation as to why police raided his house.

On May 18 this year, while Ben Alexander Ephraim Dyball was in Toowoomba, police searched his Elbow Valley home and will allege they found police uniforms, notepads, gun holsters, a NSW police constable's identification, 450g of marijuana and two pairs of police handcuffs.

The ex-cop explained to Magistrate Anne Thacker he would be representing himself in court after being knocked back by Legal Aid, and wanted to know the grounds on which police entered his home in the first place.

"A search warrant was issued for my dwelling and the charges have come out of that warrant,” he said.

Neither Magistrate Thacker nor police prosecutor Sergeant Ken Wiggan could give Dyball the information he required.

Dyball then asked to have the bail condition preventing him from speaking to two Warwick police officers removed.

"They don't seem to be witnesses and there doesn't seem to be any need for these conditions,” he said.

Magistrate Thacker was quick to find out why the 49-year-old wanted to speak to his ex-work colleagues.

"I don't,” he said.

Magistrate Thacker told the ex-cop to put his request in writing and give it to Sgt Wiggan if he wanted alterations made.

Dyball is due to reappear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 28.

Warwick Daily News
Emotional tributes shared as town mourns loved teacher

Emotional tributes shared as town mourns loved teacher

THE Warwick community is mourning the death of much loved and deeply admired school teacher Phill Higgins.

Our readers share their tributes to much-admired teacher

Phill with his brother Don Higgins

Our readers pay tribute to Phill Higgins, much-loved Warwick teacher

Ex-cop on drug and weapons represents himself in court

Former Darling Downs police officer Ben Dyball arrested and charged with drugs, weapon and stealing offences.

THE ex-Warwick cop on drugs and weapons charges appeared in court.

Downpour sees roads blocked across region

This photo of a closed Park Road bridge at Queens Park, was snapped early yesterday morning by Jay Millard Photography.

Spring rains cause closures on Southern Downs roads.

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Cross-border battle for Rodeo favourites

CROWD FAVOURITE: Wandoan competitor David Worsfold won the bareback title at the 2015 Warwick Rodeo National Finals and is tipped for another great performance at the 2016 event.

The Carlton Dry Warwick Rodeo National Finals are in Warwick

Latest deals and offers

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

The 50-year-old actor has admitted he was taken aback when doctors detected the life-threatening disease because it came "out of the blue".

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Australian Survivor's Sue: I nearly pulled it off

Australian Survivor contestant Sue Clarke.

BABY boomer nearly topples show's core alliance.

Renowned lawyer celebrates anniversary with actor husband

Amal Clooney and her husband, George.

A civilised evening for Amal Clooney's second anniversary

Could you eat like Mark Wahlberg?

"Egg whites, Ezekiel bread and almond butter"

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna filed a court case against owners of her apartment building

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

East Warwick

287 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $199,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen dining *lounge *sunroom * laundry *outdoor entertainment area *single garage * carport * 769sm * agent in conjunction Property Code: 1700

Cottage On 1,012sqm With Dual Road Access

11 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Great value 2 bedroom cottage with the potential to convert to 3 bedrooms. Large kitchen has an eat-in meals area, spacious lounge room has wood and gas heating.

Affordable Land

0 Peter Street, Leyburn 4365

Residential Land Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just ... $35,000

Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just 45 minutes West of Warwick and 45 minutes South West of Toowoomba. Leyburn has a school...

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

Handy to Hospital

14 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 245,000

Freshly painted and new carpet throughout, air conditioned 3 bedroom brick with wardrobes in bedrooms. Wood fire and air con in the open plan living lounge. Dining...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Family Investor

13 Rose Lea, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 335,000

INVESTORS:- here's one for you. Separate living areas make this a family home where each can have their own space. Four bedrooms have built ins, master has an en...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $129,000

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 280,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants paying $130 per week each...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Rural properties expected to soar as investors seek income

Rural properties are should become highly sought after