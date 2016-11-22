29°
Exciting exhibitions ahead at Art Gallery

Jonno Colfs
| 22nd Nov 2016 5:00 AM

NOW is the time to become a member of the Warwick Art Gallery.

With ground-breaking and even controversial exhibitions and workshops slated for the coming few months, gallery director Karina Devine wants to see more locals get behind their gallery.

"People may not be aware there is a membership available, which includes invitations to all our openings, workshops and events,” she said.

"I'd love to see more members supporting the arts in regional Queensland and we're working towards to running more members' only events outside of what we're normally doing.

"In March, we're looking at having a live music and art event featuring an exhibition called No Human Being Is Illegal by artist Deborah Kelly.

"It's quite controversial but a wonderful exhibition and we'd encourage everyone to get involved.”

Coming up on December 2 is a workshop entitled Exhibition Skills and Handling Artwork.

"This is aimed at people who work in galleries and exhibitions but they've opened it up to artists who are looking to display their work and want to know how to go about it properly,” said Ms Devine.

"It's a free event and we've had people register from all over the Southern Downs and even as far away as Miles.

"The event has had state-wide promotion, which is why it's been so popular but there's obviously a demand for these types of skills as well.

"We've only got a few places left so get in now.”

The gallery is currently showing a Vast Arts exhibition entitled Outback, which features stunning photography of western Queensland by western Queenslanders.

"The photographs are absolutely beautiful and they're all different,” said Ms Devine.

"It's a great exhibition because it's quite small and you're not overwhelmed by the weight of it all.”

Then, starting on December 8 is an exhibition called Reminiscence, honouring the life and work or Australian poet, activist and environmentalist Judith Wright.

"Artists Fiana Rafferty and Frances Smith have put this exhibition together inspired by the poetry of Judith Wright,” said Ms Devine.

"Fiona Rafferty does amazing detailed drawings and it showcases the ceramics skills of Frances Smith, which is something a little different.

"Drawing has become very popular over recent times and a lot more people are trying and wanting to learn more about the skills involved.”

Ms Devine said attached to the exhibition was a workshop centred around developing drawings inspired by poetry.

"It's going to be a great class and again it's proving popular with a lot of spots already gone,” she said.

"The workshop is also free for members and volunteers and only $20 for the public.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  culture judith wright exhibition membership drive warwick art gallery

