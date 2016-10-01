Exciting new era for news in Warwick

THE Warwick Daily News is about to make some of the biggest and most exciting changes in our masthead's history.

With more than half our audience now reading us digitally, we're moving to address the challenges that present so we can give readers more of what they want, when they want it.

It means more online, a different mix in print - and an innovative move to put the Daily News into the hands of all Warwick residents free one day a week.

The Wednesday edition will become a free product, not paid, and be delivered to all Warwick and Stanthorpe households. Its advertising reach will explode. At the same time, our community paper the Southern Downs Weekly will cease publication.

And our last Monday printed paper will roll off the press in two days' time.

To be able to increase our online content, we are ending our Monday paper, the least attractive to readers and advertisers.

The changes will give the community a mix of 24/7 online news at www. warwickdailynews.com.au, paid daily papers on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, plus the Wednesday free Daily News to all.

It's probably the biggest revamp in the 152-year history of the paper, one of the longest serving dailies in Australia.

Why are we doing it?

Because we now have more people accessing us each month online (16,000) than in print (15,000).

And the move to start asking our online audience to pay for news, under a metered model that currently gives all users six stories free a month before they are asked to pay, has been a resounding success.

Hundreds have signed up to digital subscription packages.

To further highlight the changing readership patterns, 71% of digital readers are coming in via mobile in the greater Warwick district.

It's snowballing, and we need to meet that demand.

Neil Monaghan, the chief executive of Australian Regional Media, the company that owns the Daily News, said he was excited by the product changes.

"There's always some sadness when a print edition (Monday) comes to an end, but we have more readers than ever here, and a fantastic opportunity to grow the Warwick Daily News further through doing digital better. We have to adapt to what our readers want.''

He said the journalist numbers in the newsroom were being maintained, and the benefit in making the print operation less complex meant more effort could go to online.

"Our printed papers are vital to our communities, but people want the news now when it happens. We can only do that by freeing our staff from some print production. Readers and advertisers have demonstrated for some time that the Monday paper is less attractive to them.''

He said the company's Gympie Times masthead had not had a Monday edition for some years.

"And it's been the best performing daily regional newspaper in Australia over the past year or two. This move will make the Warwick news offering better.''

Reader favourites like the Bush Telegraph (Tuesday), TV Guide (Thursday), Racing Liftout (Friday) and Weekend magazine (Saturday) will continue to appear those days.

The Wednesday community edition will give readers a review of the week in news, and introduce more reader contributions, to make sure the paper reflects what the community cares about.

Our commitment to quality online news will be illustrated from October 10, when we launch a special six-part series highlighting the future of the Warwick CBD and the transformation of Palmerin St over the decades.

The Rose City Shoppingworld redevelopment is a monumental moment in Warwick history and this series will offer an in-depth look at both the businesses that helped build your city to what it is today, and the new faces that will carry on the legacy of business in the Rose City.

We will take you on a journey through the history of the main street, dropping in at the iconic EJ Portley pool, the Village Shopping Centre, and the evolving Rose City Shoppingworld - from its inception in 1997 to the new-look centre set to open its doors next year. The series will include interactives and slide shows illustrating then and now.

Saturday's paper is delivered free with some digital packages.

Kerri Moore, Editor