33°
Lifestyle

EXPLAINED: Is there a point to private health insurance?

Sophie Lewis, Karen Willis, Marika Franklin | 23rd Nov 2016 1:14 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALL Australian residents have access to Medicare, so why do half the population also decide to take out private health insurance? And what do they get out of it?

The biggest users of private health insurance hospital benefits are 60- to 79-year-olds. Women in their 20s and 30s also have a higher claim rate for maternity care.

Payments for extras is spread across all age groups, with the biggest component going to dental care, followed by optical, physiotherapy and chiropractic.

 

Choice, cost and public service

Our research shows that some people purchase private health insurance because they want more control over their health care, choice about the services they use and choice of doctor.

They perceive that private health insurance gives them benefits including shorter wait times, choice of the timing of appointments, better quality of care and security or "peace of mind".

As one of our interviewees responded:

As a private patient I can … choose my treating specialist and I can say I'm available on these days, how does that work for you, rather than sitting on the wait list. I mean, it costs out of pocket, but I am lucky enough to be in a position that cost isn't a huge barrier for me.

Another reason Australians commonly take out private health insurance is to avoid financial penalties.

Australia's tax system encourages high-income earners to take out private health insurance as well as paying the 2% levy to help fund Medicare and the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

If they do not take out private health insurance, they pay a tax penalty called the Medicare Levy Surcharge:
 

 

Some under-31-year-olds take out private health insurance to avoid paying a lifetime health cover loading which takes effect by July 1 following their 31st birthday. If they take out private health insurance after the age of 30, they pay an extra 2% for every year delay.

People also take out private health insurance to access subsidies for allied health services such as visits to the dentists and the cost of glasses, which are not covered under Medicare.

Finally, our research shows some Australians purchase private health insurance because they perceive that this will reduce the burden on the public system:

We used our health fund, because we wanted to help the hospital out.


Hidden costs and surprises

Having private health insurance does not necessarily give people greater choice or access to health care. Access may be limited by what is available in the local area, or the ability to pay additional out-of-pocket costs.

Our research indicates that some people don't know the type of policy they have, and what it covers. They may be paying too much or are not covered for procedures that they do need.

Consumers are also hit hard by the "unknown" or "hidden" costs of private services that are not covered in full by insurance. As one interviewee told us:

I probably didn't research it properly to know what I'd be covered for, so I was surprised that I wasn't covered, but I shouldn't have been … Yeah I paid around almost A$5,000 for the surgeon and surgeon's assistant and [am] only going to get the Medicare cover for that. Then also an anaesthetist … my private health insurance won't cover that either.

Gap payments may include costs for the hospital stay, doctor's fees, procedures, equipment and prosthesis. But there is very little information for consumers about the gap they're expected to pay.

The onus is on the patient, before they go to hospital, to ask their surgeon to estimate what their charges will be, and ask their health fund how much is covered with their policy.
 

Those who responded often said they had a positive experience in the public hospital system.
Those who responded often said they had a positive experience in the public hospital system. Chris Ison ROK290816chospital8


Out-of-pocket expenses for hospital benefits average A$285.27 per episode, and the average out of pocket cost per episode covered for ancillary benefits A$46.47 (in the quarter to September 2014).

Out-of-pocket costs will vary greatly depending on what hospital they choose, the specialist they see, and their policy and excess, as funds will have different arrangements with different hospitals. Doctors are free to set their own fees and decide on a case-by-case basis whether to use an insurer's gap cover arrangement.

This means some consumers feel that they pay more than once for their health care needs. As one respondent said:

I think sometimes it's unfair. Because we pay a Medicare levy, we pay private health insurance, and we pay a gap, so we pay three times.

 

Public or private?

Some people with private health insurance choose not use it, and instead access public services.

Many of our participants had positive experiences in the public system, particularly in emergency situations, for low-risk procedures or when there were no waiting periods.

Some thought the quality of care in both public and private hospitals was the same, or that choice of doctor or a private room was not certain.

Others, who accessed a public hospital as a private patient, were surprised that they did not receive a better level of care:

We were still in a mixed room, shared room. We had no choice about beds, we had no choice or any of those options. The level of care was the same.

Where people are able to choose - and are able to pay the out of pocket expenses - factors such as waiting periods influence their decision to have these procedures done privately.

People waiting for total knee replacements, for example, are likely to experience pain and restricted mobility, which can reduce their quality of life.

But the procedure has one of the longest public hospital wait times: a median wait time of 196 days, with 12% of patients waiting over one year.

This drove a 41% increase in private knee replacement surgeries from 2011-12 to 2012-13.
 

Is it worth it?

Government rebates for private health insurance are now means tested. So, rather than everyone with private health insurance receiving the 30% rebate, the rebate is tiered:
 

The mix of levies, surcharges and rebates can make it difficult for consumers to judge the true cost and value of their private health insurance policy or whether they may be better to rely on the public system to meet their health needs.
 

Sophie Lewis is a lecturer at University of Sydney

Karen Willis is an Associate Dean (Learning and Teaching) with Australian Catholic University

Marika Franklin is a senior research assistant, University of Sydney


This work appears courtesy of The Conversation

The Conversation

Topics:  general-seniors-news health health insurance insurance medicine private health

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

EXPLAINED: Is there a point to private health insurance?

EXPLAINED: Is there a point to private health insurance?

ALL Australian residents have access to Medicare, so why do half the population also decide to take out private health insurance?

What one can of Red Bull does to your body

After 15-45 minutes, your caffeine levels will peak

5 jobs available in Warwick right now

Looking for work?

Bike crash lands man in Warwick hospital

A juvenile was sentenced to a youth justice conference after she punched a 66-year-old Warwick Hospital nurse.

A BICYCLE crash has seen a man transported to hospital.

Local Partners

For the love of all things dairy

JOURNALISTS have an innate knack of asking people to spare five minutes when they have none.

Couple died a week before their bodies were found

NEIGHBOURLY KINDNESS: Long-time neighbours Fiona Grayson, Marg Wilkie and Valda Carey say looking out for one another is important for them.

Couple believed to have died a week before their bodies were found

Events you need to be at this week...

Flares won the D-grade grand final in Warwick touch in the first season this year and finals are on again starting tonight.

Warwick touch semis start tonight

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Forty drivers nominated for Road Trip at the drags

Street cars from all over South Queensland will be in action at Morgan Park Raceway on Saturday as part of the inaugural Road Trip.

Warwick Dragway will light up on Saturday afternoon

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays.

Ipswich entrepreneurs leading the way in virtual reality

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Brand New 3 Bedroom Brick Home

107a Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This brand new 3 bedroom brick home situated in Orchard Grove Estate. Open plan kitchen, dining, family room. Single garage with remote door, covered outdoor area...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Lifestyle / Cropping / Grazing

Clifton 4361

Rural 0 0 $350,000

Approximately 90 acres of rich black soil, mostly cultivation. Located about 30 minutes from Toowoomba the block has a bore equipped with new windmill that...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Rural Lifestyle With Income Potential

L217 Kings Creek Road Road, Kings Creek 4361

Rural 0 0 $335,000

Approximately 90 acres of flat rich black soil cultivation located close to Nobby and Clifton and about 30 minutes from Toowoomba. Potential house sites with rural...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $499,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Spectacular Modern Home Set To Charm

88a Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Dramatic Price Drop! Offering exceptional value this prestige home is positioned on a 1,146sqm allotment overlooking the Warwick Golf course and was designed with...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Winemakers set to sell up

MOVING ON: Robert and Peggy Channon celebrate 18 years of success with Robert Channon Wines as they contemplate selling up and retiring.

Award-winning boutique winery goes up for sale

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!