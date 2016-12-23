EXTENSION! Three more days to get free tablet and paper

Wee're feeling so festive, we're extending this cracker deal until Xmas eve!

WE'VE been inundated with locals taking advantage of our cracker Christmas digital subscriptions deal, so we're extending it until Christmas Eve!

For the next three days only, you could take home a FREE Samsung Tab A 7" tablet and get a FREE Saturday paper delivered to your door every week for the next year when you get a 12-month unlimited digital subscription.

That's on top of unlimited access to the Courier Mail+ (or Daily Telegraph+ for NSW) and the Washington Post.

So get in quick, we won't be extending again, so you've got three days!

Head HERE or phone 1300 361 604 for more.