Extreme heat returns

Summer is making its presence felt this week.

BRACE yourselves, summer will make its scorching presence felt this week.

It's going to be a steamy week of high temperatures and showers in Warwick, with the mercury rising steadily to sit just below 40 degrees on the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast 38 degrees on Saturday, climbing from 37 degrees on Thursday when overnight temperatures are expected to hover around 27 degrees.

North-westerly winds will bring Thursday's hot weather from inland Australia but there may be some relief in store later in the day with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Friday will be much the same, with a 50% chance of showers and another top of 37 degrees.

Today will reach 34 degrees with the overnight minimum forecast to slip to 18 degrees.

Tomorrow, there is a chance of showers in the southern parts of the region and a top of 36 degrees is expected.

Despite the blistering start to summer, 2017 will probably be a cooler year than 2016, BOM forecasts.