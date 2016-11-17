Grassfire sparked by fallen lines extinguished

UPDATE: A fire started by fallen powerlines at Mt Colliery has now been extinguished.

A tree branch caused the powerlines to fall on Baker Rd just before 11am.

Two crews were able to extinguish the flames by 12.30 and have remained on scene.

Ergon has disconnected the power in the area and are working to repair the damage.

Earlier, 11.15am: A FALLEN powerline has reportedly started a grassfire at Mt Colliery.

The powerline is thought to have been taken down by a tree branch just before 11am.

A QFES spokesman said two fire crews were on their way to the scene on Baker Rd.

He said the blaze was not thought to be threatening property at this stage.

Updates to follow.