23°
News

Families' life-changing Korean War remembrance

Jonno Colfs
| 15th Nov 2016 8:03 AM
SOMBRE REUNION: Peter and Michelle Siebenhausen visit the grave of Lance-Corporal Norman Siebenhausen in Pusan, South Korea.
SOMBRE REUNION: Peter and Michelle Siebenhausen visit the grave of Lance-Corporal Norman Siebenhausen in Pusan, South Korea.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK woman Tricia Wagener was a small child when her brother Claude was killed in Korea in 1952.

He was buried in Busan, South Korea and for years Mrs Wagener felt a great deal of frustration and anger over the fact his body had not been returned to Australia, to his home.

Last month however, all that changed.

Along with fellow Warwick resident Peter Siebenhausen, whose uncle Norman Siebenhausen was also killed in action in the war, Mrs Wagener visited South Korea in October as a guest of the Minister for Patriots and Veterans of Korea and the South Korean Government.

Only six Australians were selected for the trip and two of these were from Warwick.

Mrs Wagener said they were treated like royalty.

"It was an amazing week, so much more than I'd ever expected,” she said.

"On the second day of the trip we were taken to the Pusan United Nations Cemetery. "It was like nothing I'd ever felt before.”

Mrs Wagener said the family had always dreamed someone would get the chance to go to South Korea to see Claude's grave.

"Each family was given a basket of beautiful red roses,” she said.

"When I walked to the grave and stood in front of it for the very first time, 64 years later, the feeling was completely overwhelming.

"I knew I would be affected but not to the extent I was.”

Mrs Wagener said the gratitude for the Australians who lost their life in the Korean War was amazing.

"I felt like I left a piece of my family there,” she said.

"For years I couldn't understand why Claude couldn't be brought home.

"But now I know he is where he should be.

"The fallen soldiers are so revered and the cemetery in Busan is about as beautiful as a cemetery could be.”

Mrs Wagener said she only ever knew that her brother was killed in Korea and not much more.

"I learnt all about the history of the region and the battles and it put everything into perspective for me,” she said. "We saw all the sights and were treated to the most incredible food.

"Absolutely everybody was so friendly and respectful.

"It was my first trip out of Australia and it was completely fascinating, all paid for by the Korean Government.”

Peter Siebenhausen said his experience on the trip was very similar.

"It was just phenomenal,” he said.

"I just can't portray the feelings I got over there.

"And the thanks from the Koreans was overwhelming, we couldn't have made this whole trip without them.”

Mr Siebenhausen said the trip was an emotional rollercoaster.

"I never thought I would be affected the way I was,” he said. "I never knew my uncle and my father didn't speak about him much. I went on this trip on behalf of my auntie.

"Not knowing Norman, this trip put into perspective the senselessness of war and the heartache it leaves behind.”

Lance-Corporal Norman Albert Siebenhausen and Sergeant Thomas Claude Newman were the only two soldiers from the Southern Downs killed in action in the Korean War.

Since 1975 the Minister for Patriots and Veterans of Korea has bought over 30,000 United Nations veterans and families back to South Korea to commemmorate and be thanked for their service.

Warwick Daily News
Warwick ambo signs off after 40 years

Warwick ambo signs off after 40 years

HE'S spent four decades as a guardian angel for the sick and injured but now revered paramedic Greg Hardy is saying farewell.

Former Warwick triathlete wins first pro race

Jacqui Thistleton (formerly Henricks) with husband Paul Thistleton after her first pro triathlon win in the Hogs Breath Hervey Bay 100.

FORMER Warwick woman wins first race as a professional triathlete.

Breakouts and big nights

SECOND HAND: Denis Kenny tells tales of a colourful life.

A colourful tale from Warwick's second-hand man.

Help is in the bag this Christmas

OWNERS WANTED: Australians unwrapped more than $750 million worth of unwanted gifts this Christmas.

Help disadvantaged women feel the holiday spirit

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Major economic boost to Warwick

Australian polocrosse trio Farann Mathie, Ryle Waugh and Luke Saul with Warwick Polocrosse Club president Les Fraser and Mayor Tracy Dobie at The Coffee Club before national squad games this year at Morgan Park.

Warwick economy set for major boost

Eighty-four karts racing at Sandy Creek Raceway today

The young kids go round Sandy Creek Raceway in the Cadet 12s class on Saturday.

Karting club meeting on Sunday

Stanny is set to Rock this weekend

Stanthorpe Rocks

THE biggest music event of the year is back on the Southern Downs.

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling says she is "still learning" how to write screenplays as they're "totally different" to the novels she's used to.

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

Adele is coming to Queensland to play at The Gabba.

First major concert at The Gabba since Sherbert in 1973

WATCH: Trailer for Beauty and the Beast released

The trailer for Beauty and the Beast has finally been released

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

The Sunshine Coast's Katini Yamaoka has released her first album.

The Coast's own X Factor talent living the dream in New York

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

Marion Cotillard thinks Brad Pitt is "a good man".

Pitch Perfect success a complete surprise for Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick thought only "nerds" would watch 'Pitch Perfect'.

Deftones close Australian tour with an absolute scorcher

Deftones play Riverstage in Brisbane.

Deftones play spellbinding gig in Brisbane

Rural Retreat in the Mountains

1698 Inverramsay Road, Goomburra 4362

Rural 5 1 2 $449,000

This unique 33.23 acre lifestyle property situated in the picturesque Goomburra Valley with views to the Main Range National Park. Features a 5 bedroom double...

Creek Frontage

0 Harts Road, Thanes Creek 4370

Rural 0 0 $145000

Ideal rural lifestyle property that would suit an extended family. Thanes Creek is 40 km west of Warwick. Here is 16.08 hectares (40 acres) that has frontage to...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 337,500

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Affordable Land

Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? ... $32,000

Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $345,000

Three bedrooms * large family / rumpus room * lounge has air conditioner and gas outlet for heating * air conditioner in spacious main bedroom * kitchen meals with...

Family Home Designed With Space

14 Fairwill Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 8 $380,000

This home has been created with space for the family in mind. Featuring 4 built-in bedrooms plus air conditioned master bedroom with ensuite and walk in robe.

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Residential Land

Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Do you have a limited budget? ... $28,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Do you have a limited budget? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!