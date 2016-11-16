Family living the sweet life

SWEET TEAM: Kate Tilbrook with her partner Daniel Wearne and son, William.

THOSE who know me will be quick to share I'm a bit of a granny.

My heart sings for a good tea towel, I admire the handiwork of a crocheted knee-rug and of course there's nothing more comforting than a perfectly brewed pot of tea.

So to be welcomed into Kate Tilbrook's home to talk all things honey and home-grown, by a steaming pot of Sri-Lankan tea and a plate of freshly baked biscuits, I was beyond happy.

Kate and her partner Daniel Wearne are the young and fun couple behind the Southern Downs' newest honey business, DPs Bees.

Just over a year old, DPs Bees has already gained a loyal following of local honey lovers, thanks to their support of local markets, and of course, the premium product they're selling.

"People are seeking local product," said Kate with a smile.

"I love talking to people and sharing the story of Daniel and his bees."

Daniel's passion for bees started at school during his ag-science classes. Keen to leave school, he struck a deal with his father to find a job first. So he did. Working for beekeepers in the Killarney area.

After broadening his skills by gaining a trade qualification, meeting Kate and settling in to their life and home in Warwick, Kate's desire to transform their house-yard into an edible, self-sufficient wonderland reignited Daniel's passion.

"We were setting up our vegie patch, and planting things, and I said to Daniel I'd love some bees. And Daniel said, 'I can organise that'," laughed Kate.

In just over a year, that first initial backyard hive has grown to over 100 hives. With it being spring, all the hives are now located out at Swan Creek.

You cannot question Kate and Daniel's commitment to their business, nor to the notion of loving local for that matter.

DPs Bees has started from scratch, with Daniel having a hand in, literally, every bee box by either repairing bought ones or building his own new ones.

Kate too, by painting and wiring frames and boxes.

"It's his (Daniel's) thing. He's crazily dedicated and all his spare time is spent on building the business," said Kate.

DPs Bees honey has nothing added, is produced locally by Daniel and sold by Kate - and her handy little helper, William.

You can buy your own product at this Saturday's Warwick Seasonal Feast Market (of which Kate attends monthly), as well as the Stanthorpe Seasonal Feast Market, Kawana Waters Farmers Market and online with Spray-Free Farmacy.

IT'S only fitting given we've talked grannies and teapots that we refer to a tried, tested and never-fail cookbook brought to us by The Women's Weekly.

This recipe is quick, tasty and of course loves a local ingredient like DPs Bees honey!

Honey Coconut Biscuits

125g butter

½ cup sugar

1 egg

2 tablespoons coconut

2 tablespoons of honey

1 ½ cups self-raising flour

1 cup coconut, extra

Cream butter and sugar, add egg, beat until light and fluffy.

Add coconut and honey, beat until combined. Fold in sifted flour and mix well. Roll teaspoons of mixture into balls, then roll in extra coconut.

Cook in moderate over for 15 mins. Cool on trays.

Note - Kate swaps the quantities of sugar and honey for extra honey taste!