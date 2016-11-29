Fans face the music after fest

THE region's largest dance music festival came at a hefty price for attendees forced to face Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday.

More than 70 people were charged during a police blitz at Manifest in September, and 10 of those returned to Warwick yesterday.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey suggested those charged "should have all got a bus from McCafferty's” after venturing from across the country to face court.

Thomas Ellam Dutton, Alex William Raymond Andersen, Kaali Crystal King and Keiren Mclean Brown all pleaded guilty to their drug charges.

They were nabbed on Keoghs Rd at Elbow Valley during the police blitz.

Dutton and King were both charged with driving with drugs in their system, and were each fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Andersen was charged with possession of a pipe, marijuana and ecstasy and fined $500.

One drug driver admitted his actions were a "silly mistake”.

"I probably shouldn't have been driving... it was probably a good thing police stopped me,” Brown said.

As well as drug driving, he was charged with possessing a broken meth pipe and one gram of marijuana. He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A further six people had their cases adjourned to their home towns for pleas of guilty.