Farmer learns expensive lesson in DVOs

He told the court he was concerned about his horses.

A SOUTHERN Downs farmer's concern for his fly-bitten horses has seen him learn an expensive lesson in domestic violence orders.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, drove to and left a packet of fly tags at his ex-wife's home, and was subsequently charged with breaching his DVO.

The man told the court he left the tags on the property "because he was concerned about some horses".

Magistrate Bevan Manthey acknowledged there was no direct contact with his ex-wife, but relayed an important message on DVOs.

"I always ask beforehand if there is property you need to get from or leave at the house," Mr Manthey said.

The man replied.

"There were machinery items and other things that I retrieved," he said.

"But I forgot to take her these."

The man was fined $100, and no conviction was recorded.