Farmer's markets come to Yangan

THIS Sunday will mark the very first Yangan Farmer's Markets.

Organising team member Margaret Bateman said it will be the first of many.

"We're planning to have a market every Sunday,” she said.

"There will be about 20 stalls this weekend, with a very rural feel.

"Fresh fruit and veges, leather products, metal work and much more.

"These markets will depend on what the vendors have any given week so the real beauty of it will be that the markets will be different every single week.”

Stall-holder Maryanne Irvine said she was delighted to be able to attend and support a new market initiative in the area.

"My husband makes garden art critters from recycled metals, axe heads and handles, mechanical pieces and springs,” she said.

And I'm a knitting nanna and make handy bags out of recycled feed bags.

"I sew them into an all purpose bag, that you might take shopping or to a picnic.

"All money from sales of the bags goes to the Knitting Nannas.”

WHERE:

Yangan Park, Yangan

WHEN:

Sunday from 8am to midday