Farmers win as tariffs drop

TRADE BENEFITS: The TPP will see further reductions for Australian beef - the nation's largest agricultural goods export - into Japan, Mexico and Canada.

PRODUCE from around the Southern Downs is coveted in global markets.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said it made sense to harness the value of the region's produce and market it to a world stage to help grow regional economies in Australia, through international deals such as the Trans Pacific Partnership.

The TPP is a 12-country trade agreement between Australia, Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Japan, the US, Vietnam, Mexico and Canada.

Mr Littleproud welcomed the benefits of the agreement for Southern Downs producers, and it had made it even easier for producers to market their product to overseas consumers.

"In Maranoa, under the TPP the agricultural and horticultural industries are set to be the biggest winners from tariff reductions on more than $4.3billion of Australia's agricultural export products, with preferential access or tariff reductions on a further $2.1billion of our agricultural exports including beef, dairy, cereals and wine,” he said.

"The fact is that while Australia has a population of 24million people, we produce enough food for 75million so without international trade opportunities it will destroy regional communities right across Maranoa.

"This year has already kicked off major tariff reductions into China and January 15 marked two years since the Australia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, which is delivering competitive advantages for our local businesses as Japan is our second-largest export market.

"The Asia-Pacific region is home to a growing middle-class who demands clean and green products - qualities synonymous with my electorate - as other nations have battled food-quality scandals that have scarred their product reputation with consumers.

"One in five jobs in Australia is linked to trade so this is not only good news for our nation but also a step forward to bolstering opportunities and jobs here in Maranoa.”