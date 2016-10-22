'Faster funding now'

MEMBER for Maranoa David Littleproud said the State Government must be more proactive in its funding decisions to help alleviate the scourge of wild dogs in his electorate.

Mr Littleproud said he was appalled the State Government had stalled on spending to address the wild dog problem facing rural industries in Maranoa, which spans more than 42% of rural Queensland.

"Back in May, Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk promised $5million for wild dog management," he said.

"Five months later, the State Government late last week came out stating that $4.5million of the total $5 million package will go towards the existing scheme while $500,000 will be spent on a study to determine whether a concessional loan scheme is feasible.

"The reality is there's a lot more work to be done to wild dog-proof Maranoa and timely investment is crucial.

Southern Downs Regional Council environmental services manager Tim O'Brien said State Government funding had been used for aerial baiting rounds in parts of the region.

"Pest management is a big expenditure items for the Southern Downs," Mr O'Brien said.

"In addition to our existing baiting and dog control program, we've received money from the State Government for wild dog management in particular, which has been in the form of grants which have allowed us to do aerial baiting in inaccessible, mountainous areas.

"We've also received money from Australian Wool Innovation which we've used to strengthen our electrification of our fences around Stanthorpe.

Mr O'Brien said the council would continue to apply for State Government funding to help lessen the damage done to rural industries by wild dogs.

"We are aware a lot of money has been spent on cluster fencing elsewhere, but that wouldn't be a reasonable solution for Southern Downs landholders because of how properties and farming types are interspersed," he said.

"Results have shown aerial baiting has been a valuable tool for us and we'll continue to seek funding."

"We appreciate its up to the state government to decide which projects to distribute that money to and that's something we would argue for in our grant applications."