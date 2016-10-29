26°
Feeding the Warwick rodeo crowds

Jonno Colfs
| 29th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
CANTEEN CREW: Gerda Black, Leilani Tawera and Helen Butler are feeding all of the hungry rodeo punters.
CANTEEN CREW: Gerda Black, Leilani Tawera and Helen Butler are feeding all of the hungry rodeo punters. Jonno Colfs

Gerda Black

I'VE been volunteering at the Warwick Rodeo for about six years now.

It's a quiet time right at the minute but tonight (Friday) is going to be very busy.

I've been working the fryer today but we all do a bit of everything - serving customers, work the till, making coffees.

I absolutely love the rodeo.

Working here every year, you get to know a lot of people and chat to people who've been coming to the rodeo for 50 years. It's people power.

I love watching all the events but the bucking bulls are great.

When I'm not working here, I volunteer at the Warwick Visitor Information Centre.

Leilani Tawera

I moved to Warwick last year and, while looking for work, my job care provider suggested I find volunteer work to get out and meet some people.

So I signed up for the rodeo and worked in the canteen.

I absolutely loved the experience.

It was very full-on but I met some lovely people and really enjoyed the opportunity and the atmosphere.

I was made to feel very welcome and learnt a heap of new skills, like making coffees and food preparation.

I was working at Carey's Deli until September and then signed up again to volunteer here again this year.

I love the bull riding but there's always so many things going on.

I like it here at night, it's a bit cooler and there are so many more people.

Helen Butler

I love volunteering at the rodeo, I've been coming for years.

Always wanting to support our local events, we're really lucky to have something so big and fun like this.

Plus it gives me the opportunity to make some new friends and catch up with some old ones.

I'm working here Friday and Saturday.

Usually I do three days but just the two this year.

I operate the Southern Downs Regional Council mobile library for my day job.

I travel all over the region and people love the service.

