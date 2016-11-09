30°
Festival gets final touches as Stanthorpe's weekend of rock nears

Liana Turner
| 9th Nov 2016 9:08 PM
SPECIAL GUEST: Adam Brand will perform at Stanthorpe Rocks 2016.
SPECIAL GUEST: Adam Brand will perform at Stanthorpe Rocks 2016.

FINAL preparations are under way for the Granite Belt's Aussie rock festival.

Stanthorpe Rocks will take place at Ballandean Estate Wines this weekend.

Festival directors Ian and Karyn Wade-Parker were looking forward to once again bringing prime pickings of great live music to the Granite Belt.

Mr Wade-Parker said they were building a new stage and the event would have a new layout, with the same Australian rock vibe.

The festival will take place in its original location behind the Ballandean Estate Wines cellar door.

"It's back to our original home we had for 2013-14,” Mr Wade-Parker said.

"We'll be building a new stage as well. It opens up a much bigger area to utilise.”

With big names like the Hoodoo Gurus and Adam Brand, who replaced The Sports on the festival's line-up, he said it was sure to be a top weekend for music lovers.

"We're bringing well-established Australian artists to the Granite Belt,” he said.

"We've got about 19 hours of live music all up.

"Having band such as the Hoodoo Gurus appearing is a major coup for us and out of some adversity when we unfortunately lost the band The Sports, we managed to pick up Adam Brand.”

He expected Brand would blow the crowd away.

Along with the headliners, emerging talent from around the region will also have a chance to shine.

Ms Parker said they had launched all-inclusive packages for the first time this year.

"The packages include tickets, the bus, the whole thing, so it just made it easier for people,” she said.

Buses to and from the venue will be available on Saturday and Sunday, but must be pre-booked on the website.

"One of the things we try to ensure is that people get to and from the event safely,” Mr Wade-Parker said.

ROCK ON

  • WHAT: Stanthorpe Rocks
  • WHERE: Ballandean Estate Wines, 354 Sundown Rd, Ballandean
  • WHEN: November 11-13
  • TALENT: Hoodoo Gurus, Adam Brand, The Black Sorrows, Spy vs Spy, The Badloves, Peter Cupples and more.
  • Oceanview Helicopters will be on site for joy flights.
  • WIN TICKETS: See page 14 for your chance to win a double weekend pass.
  • TICKETS AND MORE INFO: stanthorperocks.com.au

