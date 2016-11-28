Festive season means new wines, no fuss

FESTIVE WINES: Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi, of Ballandean Estate Wines, believes December is a great time to visit the Granite Belt.

ONE of the Southern Downs' most famous and established wineries is looking forward to the festive season.

Ballandean Estate Wines in Ballandean has been in operation since 1988, but winemaking on the current site has been going on since 1930.

Client Relations Manager Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi said December was the most spectacular time to come and visit the winery.

"The festive season is generally reasonably quiet on the Granite Belt but it really is the best time of year to come and visit,” Mrs Puglisi-Gangemi said.

"We love this time of year; the wildflowers are in full bloom and everything has been so green and lovely.

"We have a range of new wines coming out and that's a fantastic reason to pop out and visit our cellar door.”

Mrs Puglisi-Gangemi said Ballandean Estate Wines would also be open for Christmas.

"This year The Barrel Room restaurant will be open on Christmas Day,” she said.

"What a great way to spend a festive day with your family and friends.

"It's the most amazing food and no fuss for you at all.

"If people are looking for a venue to celebrate their Christmas Day, then we have just the place for them.”

Ballandean Estate's Angelo Puglisi takes to the stage with David Hobson and Katie Stenzel for Opera in the Vineyard.

Another enticing reason to head to the Granite Belt over summer is the cool nights.

"Escape the heat, enjoy the scenery, the wine, the food and there's nothing like a cool summer night to keep you refreshed,” said Mrs Puglisi-Gangemi.

In the New Year, patrons can look forward to another instalment of the successful and immensely popular Opera in the Vineyard.

"Tickets are on sale now for the 2017 show, which is our 25th anniversary event and we have gone all out for this one,” said Mrs Puglisi-Gangemi.

"What a great idea for a Christmas present for the parents who have everything.

"We've got the incredible David Hobson and Emma Matthews in the line-up and you can be sure they will put on an amazing show.

"All profits go to charity, with over $40,000 donated last year and with the Wesley Hospital being the main beneficiary.”

Opera in the Vineyard is on Sunday April 30, 2017 and tickets are available on the Ballandean Estate Wines website.