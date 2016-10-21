Fete fun in Allora tonight

CUTE: Sisters Piper and Mischa Morton from Allora meet up with some new friends at last year's St Patricks Parish Fete.

THE St Patrick's Parish Fete committee is asking everyone to make a diary note for today when the annual fete will once again be hosted in the St Patrick's School and Parish grounds in Allora.

This evening kicks off at 5pm and will see the community gather for what is a long-standing local tradition.

The Parish volunteers have been engrossed in the Fete organisation for quite some time now and will have the picturesque grounds of the school in pristine condition ready to cater for what is always a big community gathering with a very popular line-up of performances, events, stalls and attractions.

The annual fete will feature stalls aplenty including plants, the traditional bottle stall, cakes and sweets, tea/coffee and desserts along with a barbecue and the popular licensed bar.

The St Patrick's ladies famous cheerios and sauce along with their special recipe of savory mince is also on offer adding to the many evening meal choices.

There is plenty to entertain the younger folk with face painting, glow products, a jumping castle and rides on "Lil Squirt” the fire truck.

Long-established fete regulars Lyn and Joan Cronin's Lyn-D-Jo Boutique will feature a fashion parade and there's a great line-up of entertainment including school performances and live music from 6pm.

Viv's Farmyard Shearing Shed and Farm Animals is returning to this year's fete, with the collection of lambs, goats, ducklings, chickens and piglets, along with Viv's sheep shearing demonstration.

Allora's St Patrick's Parish annual art union will be drawn on the night, but not before patrons can invest in a few last minute tickets in 1st Prize: Side of Dressed Yearling Beef; 2nd Prize: Side of Dressed Pork; 3rd Prize: Side of Dressed Lamb and 4th Prize a Dressed Turkey.

The evening will provide many opportunities to take home a raffle prize, the famous Deuchar Stall's prizes, $50 boards; the cake stall raffles.

The Anything Goes team auction and event has evolved into a fete and community tradition, the action-packed races certainly provide an exciting flavour to St Patrick's Fete, and it sure isn't for the faint- hearted.

The hammer will fall on the Anything Goes team auction about 8.15pm, followed by the action- packed races that provide an exciting close. Nominations are taken on the night.

A new and novel event at this year's fete is the St Patrick's Allora Cow Paddys.

A special guest on the night is Otis the cow, who will be enclosed in a pen that has been marked out into 50 squares. All the squares are sold off at just $10 each, with the overall prize being a very attractive $250.

The process to decide the main prize winner is simple while intriguing, as Otis enjoys all on offer in the fete atmosphere, when nature inevitably calls it will fall in one of the marked squares. The lucky person who has bought that square is the lucky recipient of the $250.

If you wish to purchase a square, phone Nick Morris on 0414 306 094.

Organising committee spokesperson Monique Bryson is again so very grateful for the "wonderful local and district community for their generous sponsorship and donations”.

Should wet weather prevail the fete will be rescheduled to this Sunday, October 23.

For further details phone Mrs. Monique Bryson on 0487 848 280.