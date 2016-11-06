Few isolated issues remain after major Saturday blackout

THE loss of power to 1900 customers in the Allora area and most districts east of the Cunningham Highway in the Freestone and Gladfield areas was caused by 33,000 and 11,000 volt power lines hitting each other.

Ergon Energy corporate communications manager Rob Rehbein said 1900 customers lost power at 5.36pm yesterday and the main network was restored at 9.03pm last night.

"We are continuing to have some single fault calls from the blackout yesterday and Ergon Energy crews from Warwick are responding,” he said.

At one stage, Ergon Energy stated it could be as late as 1am today until power was restored but the problems were sorted much earlier.

Mr Reybein said there was a pole fire on a pole carrying different voltage lines.

"The 33,000 volt line fell into the 11,000 volt line which blew fuses along the 11,000 volt line,” he said.

The highway from Warwick to Toowoomba at the Eight Mile was down to one lane for much of the night and traffic was diverted away from the highway section from the Eight Mile towards Brisbane.

With the power problems sorted earlier than expected, the Cunningham and New England Highways were also fully operational a little earlier that was considered likely earlier in the night.