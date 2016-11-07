Fewer routes on Southern Downs limit benefits

HISTORIC NETWORK: An almost 2000 strong mob of cattle crossing through a section of the stock route network at Capella.

LOCAL councils in Queensland are expected to benefit from proposed changes to grazing permit fees.

Local councils will be able to manage their local stock routes and collect the funds graziers already pay to use them under legislation introduced into State Parliament last week.

Currently, graziers pay a minimum of $243 to the State Government each year for their permits, 50% of which goes to local councils.

Though further amendments to the fee are likely, under the changes councils would received 100% of the permit fees.

Southern Downs Regional Council planning and environment director Ken Harris said the lack of primary and secondary stock routes for droving around the Southern Downs meant the region was less likely to benefit from the changes.

"As Southern Downs Regional Council rarely receives applications for grazing permits, there will be very limited income derived, if any,” Mr Harris said.

"There will be little impact from the legislative changes on the Southern Downs, but there may be greater benefits for other western councils where they have more travelling stock.”

Minister for State Development and Natural Resources Anthony Lynham said councils were well placed to manage stock routes.

"Councils will then be able to use those funds to manage stock routes and invest in improved pest and weed control and reduce fire risk,” Dr Lynham said.

"The State Government will support councils by continuing to oversee decisions made about the use and management of the stock route network; set the fees for stock to travel on the stock route network and provide training and support for local governments.”

Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg said he would eagerly await further discussion of the bill in Parliament early next year.

"As a matter of principal I don't have big problem with (State Government) passing responsibility to councils,” Mr Springborg said.

"The issues of infrastructure and pest control are certainly there but this change must be done with the proper resources.

"Without the resources for local councils to effectively manage the collection of fees and administration, it is unfair on local government and on what the State Government aims to achieve.”