ALLORA Police have busted a serial unlicensed driver.

The 35-year-old Southport was pulled over in Forde St Allora.

It was the man's fifth unlicensed offense in the last five years and he was issued with a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on December 21.

Allora Police said depending on the outcome of the court proceedings, the man's vehicle may be subject to forfeiture.